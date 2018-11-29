New program making progress in reducing evictions

A new report shows that a Legal Aid Society of Columbus program designed to thwart tenant evictions in Franklin County negotiated agreements for tenants to stay in their homes 240 percent more than tenants that were not assisted by the program.

The organization started its Tenant Advocacy Project last year to reduce the level of tenant displacement in the area.

Franklin County processed more than 18,000 evictions in 2016. The county has one of the highest eviction rates in the state.

An eviction was filed against 7.5 out of 100 households in Franklin County compared with the state’s average of 6.1 for the same year.

“Without access to an attorney, most tenants facing eviction cannot effectively raise arguments that could preserve their tenancies or prevent eviction and homelessness,” said Melissa Benson, a housing attorney at the Legal Aid Society of Columbus. “The Tenant Advocacy Project gives tenants a voice in the courthouse. It is balancing the scales in eviction cases in Franklin County.”

For program tenants, 1.1 percent of their cases had an outcome favorable to the landlord compared with 53.5 percent for non-program tenants.

More than 40 percent of program cases resulted in an agreed entry compared with nearly 15 percent of non-Tenant Advocacy Project tenants.

An agreed entry is defined in the report as an agreement between a tenant and landlord on the next steps to take with the disputed property.

The agreement may result in the tenant staying or leaving the property but is more favorable than having a court hearing, which could lead to an eviction judgment, damage a tenant’s credit and make finding future rental housing more difficult.

Therefore Tenant Advocacy Project tenants avoided an eviction judgment seven times more often than other tenants last year.

Tenant Advocacy Project tenants received help from an Legal Aid Society staff attorney and 32 percent were assisted by Tenant Advocacy Project-trained volunteer attorneys, according to the report.

In addition, the report identified six areas that accounted for 40 percent of the evictions: North side, North Linden, Whitehall, Southeast, Hilltop and Far West.

While the nation’s typical monthly rent (about $1,440) decreased 2 percent, Columbus’ increased 0.4 percent to $1,336 in September compared with September 2017, according to a report from Zillow.

“Rents remain high by historic standards,” said Zillow Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas.

The Legal Aid Society partnered with Columbus-based Thoughtwell, a nonprofit research organization, to produce the “Legal Aid Society of Columbus: Tenant Advocacy Project Evaluation” study with funding from the Columbus Foundation.

Thoughtwell compared Tenant Advocacy Project program data of 563 cases with Franklin County Municipal Court samples in 2016 and 2017, or about 10,000 cases for each six-month period.

“The Columbus Foundation is grateful for the dedicated leadership to bring this program to fruition,” said Dan Sharpe, vice president of community research and grants management at The Columbus Foundation, in a statement. “Furthermore, the dedicated access to the TAP program is proving to be substantially helpful to families and households who need the guidance most. Our community’s response to evictions will take the public, private, and philanthropic sectors — and we’re pleased to have data documenting the important role of a program, and partnerships, such as this.”