Columbus unemployment rate unchanged from a year ago

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate remained the same last month.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s not-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.7 percent last month, the same in October 2017, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

But the region’s civilian labor force increased to 1,084,800 people in October, 6,200 more than October 2017 as the month’s employment increased 5,200. Unemployment increased to 40,700 people last month compared with 39,700 in October 2017.

Among the counties in the MSA, Delaware had the lowest jobless rate last month at 3.4 percent, followed by Union County (3.3 percent); Fairfield, Franklin, Licking and Madison counties (3.8 percent); Pickaway County (3.9 percent); Hocking County (4.2 percent); and Perry County (4.8 percent).

In comparison, Delaware again had the lowest jobless rate in October 2017 at 3.2 percent, followed by Union County (3.3 percent), Madison County (3.4 percent), Franklin and Licking counties (3.7 percent), Fairfield County (3.8 percent), Pickaway County (4 percent), Hocking and Morrow counties (4.3 percent) and Perry County (5 percent).

In addition, Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted employment rate was 4.6 percent last month, the same in September and down from 4.9 percent in October 2017.

The state’s nonfarm sector employed nearly 5.65 million people last month compared with nearly 5.64 million in September and more than 5.53 million in October 2017.

“Ohio is on pace to have its best job creation year since 1997,” said Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement earlier this month. “Despite this good news, the state’s unemployment rate still sits almost an entire point above the national average. Which contrasts to the state’s last employment peak in 2000, when the unemployment rate was nearly equal to the national average and labor force participation was more than 67 percent.”

He said for the fourth month in a row, Ohio’s unemployment rate is 4.6 percent with the labor force participation rate at 62.5 percent. “This indicates the state is not attracting the young skilled workers it needs to replace retiring Baby Boomers … Ohio’s last employment peak was followed by a recession in 2001 and the Great Recession in 2008, and as predictions of another recession begin to appear, policymakers would be wise to implement pro-growth policies now to ensure it doesn’t take Ohio another 20 years to recover from the next recession,” said Kidd.

Ohio’s goods-producing sector employed 940,100 people last month, an increase of 23,200 people from October 2017.

During the same period, manufacturing employment increased the most for the sector by 13,200 people, followed by construction with an increase of 9,100 jobs and mining and logging by 900.

The state’s service-providing sector’s employment increased by 83,100 jobs to nearly 4 million jobs last month from October 2017.

The sector’s largest gains during the past year were from trade, transportation and utilities jobs with the addition of 23,300 jobs from a year ago, educational and health services (20,600), and leisure and hospitality (18,800).

In addition, Ohio’s public sector employment last month was at 791,300 workers, up by 9,100 jobs from October 2017.

While federal jobs increased by 300, state government jobs increased by 4,500 and local government employment increased by 4,300 jobs from October 2017.

The national unemployment rate for October was 3.7 percent, unchanged from September, and down from 4.1 percent in October 2017.