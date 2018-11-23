Research finds that tailgaters spend even more for Michigan game

Football fans in Ohio certainly enjoy their eating and drinking when watching the Buckeyes play, but research has found they spend even more on tailgating goodies whenever Ohio State plays its arch rival from up north.

That means retailers are probably already seeing an increase in chips and salsa leading up to tomorrow’s big game.

And while some retailers such as Kroger and Giant Eagle may see such increases throughout the football season, experts at Catalina, a market research firm, said the largest increase takes place during week leading up to the game.

Catalina operates a real-time database of in-store shopping behavior.

“We thought it would be very interesting to leverage those insights to see if there were significant differences in the snacking preferences of some of fan bases in college football’s biggest rivalry games,” the company said in a statement.

Among its findings, Catalina experts found Ohio State fans spending on regular tortilla chips was up 19 percent and tailgate items was up 15 percent for the week leading up to the Michigan game compared with an average week.

The favorites: Diet Coke, Bud Light, Tostitos Salsa, Tostitos Scoops Chips and Frank’s Original Red Hot Sauce.

For Michigan fans, spending on potato chips was up 9 percent, while spending on all items was up 8 percent for the final week compared with an average week.

Their favorites were Dr. Pepper, Bud Light, Lay’s Wavy Potato Chips, Fritos Jalapeno Cheddar Dip and Heluva Good! Jalapeno Cheddar Dip.

Catalina said the results are based on some assumptions, primarily that an Ohio State fan is categorized as someone who lives in Ohio and vice versa for Michigan fans.

Also, the differences could provide some logical insight for other college football rivalries depending on their region and culture.

For instance, it makes sense if California college football fans have preference for organic foods, while fans for Notre Dame prefer conventional items.

Overall, spending for tailgate items is usually up 20 percent for the week leading up to rivalry games, the spokesman said.

“Looking at categories like chips, dips and beverages we found some very clear and interesting taste preferences in each fan base,” the company stated. “From Bud Light, Potato Chips and Jalapeno Cheddar Dip to Redd’s Wicked Ale, Hummus and Corn Chips, there are clear preferences within each region. It also clear that these games are big snacking events. By looking at just chip categories, spending is up around these games anywhere around 10 to 35 percent, on certain brands in these regions.”

This year’s big game carries even greater importance than usual. Ohio State will host Michigan at noon Saturday with the winner getting to play in the Big Ten championship game, perhaps with a chance to play in the college football playoff.