Strong economy and low gas prices mean busy week for Thanksgiving travel

A strong economy and low gas prices are expected to lead to very busy highways and airports this Thanksgiving week.

AAA predicts this year will have the highest volume of Thanksgiving travel since 2005.

The Florida-based travel association expects more than 54 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the week of Thanksgiving, including more than 2.2 million Ohioans, between today and Sunday.

The travel numbers in both Ohio and nationwide are 4.8 percent higher than last year.

“Consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season: higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA Travel senior vice president, in a statement.

AAA expects 89 percent of travelers will drive to their holiday destinations with 2.3 million Americans on the road, which includes nearly 90,000 Ohioans.

Global mobility analytics company INRIX said the best days to travel will be on Thanksgiving Day, Friday and Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will suspend roadwork and open as many lanes as possible during the holiday travel period. AAA recommends drivers should be more cautious in work zones and allow additional time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol plans to have an increased presence on the roadways.

In addition, AAA expects to respond to more than 360,000 motorists nationwide during the weekend, including 14,500 Ohioans. Top reasons for assistance include dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

As of last week, gas prices have plunged for five consecutive week.

“(Last week’s) market plunge was astounding and a dramatic turnaround in market psyche in the last month. A 26 percent drop in the price of oil is absolutely shocking given the environment and concern ahead of the Iran sanctions that the oil market was not supplied with enough oil,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Motorists need not be in a hurry to fill their tanks. Today’s sell-off will extend and accelerate the declines seen at the pump, just in time for Thanksgiving.”

Additionally, the average daily rate for car rentals was $63, down 10 percent from last year, according to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index.

And the average nightly rate of AAA’s three-diamond-rated hotels was $166, down 6 percent from last year, while the two-diamond-rate hotels have increased 6 percent to $124 per night.

Aside from driving, airports can expect a 6.3 percent increase in travelers in Ohio and a 5.4 percent increase nationwide.

The holiday weekend will have 4.27 million Americans, including 185,000 Ohioans, flying. It would be the highest number since 2007 and the highest number on record in Ohio.

John Glenn Columbus International Airport expects nearly 300,000 people to travel through its facility from last Friday through Monday.

Air carrier schedules for November indicate there are more than 3,000 flights during the period with the most activity taking place last Friday and Monday.