Ohio holiday spending expected to increase 3.2 percent this year

The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants forecast a 3.2 percent increase in Ohioans' holiday retail spending this year over 2017, with total sales of $24.9 billion expected.

The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants forecast a 3.2 percent increase in Ohioans' holiday retail spending this year over 2017, with total sales of $24.9 billion expected. (Photo: )

Ohio holiday spending expected to increase 3.2 percent this year

Black Friday shopping is just hours away, marking the revving up of holiday spending, which this year in Ohio is expected to increase 3.2 percent from last year, according to a new report from the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants.

The association’s research arm, Focus on Ohio’s Future, and the University of Cincinnati Economics Center predict total sales this holiday season of $24.9 billion.

The research found that the 3.2 percent increase in holiday spending this year would be 5.3 percent higher than 2016 and 13 percent from 2015 holiday retail sales.

“This represents an increase of about $800 million in holiday sales to a total of $24.9 billion in 2018,” said David Weiss, the study’s author and University of Cincinnati Economics Center Research Associate.

The study reports the spending increase is due in part to wage growth in Ohio and overall strong consumer confidence.

“Policy makers’ efforts to improve Ohioans’ economic prosperity continue to bear fruit for Ohio consumers,” said Gordon Gough, president and CEO of the study’s sponsor, the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants.

Gough said that while the forecast shows the continued importance of the retail industry in Ohioans’ lives this holiday season, “we should also recognize the economic value of retail to our overall economy … Ohio’s retail industry impacts $87.5 billion of Ohio’s annual total gross domestic product.”

“This forecast gives all Ohioans an accurate assessment of consumer attitudes and intentions this holiday season, continuing to fulfill our mission to provide insight and advice on Ohio’s retail sector and the consumers we serve,” said Focus On Ohio’s Future Executive Director John McGough.

Consumers say they will spend an average of $1,007 during the holiday season this year, up 4.1 percent from the $967 they said they would spend last year, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

“The holidays are just around the corner and consumers are ready to shop,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Confidence is near an all-time high, unemployment is the lowest we’ve seen in decades and take-home wages are up. All of that is reflected in consumers’ buying plans. Retailers expect strong demand this year, and are prepared with a wide array of merchandise while offering strong deals and promotions during the busiest and most competitive shopping season of the year period.”

With shoppers spending more money for the holidays that means retailers must be prepared for the increase in business.

Nationally, retailers are expected to hire about 650,000 seasonal employees this year, with is about 10 percent more than last year.

Founded in 1922, the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants represents more than 7,000 retailers across the state. Ohio’s retail industry accounts for 18 percent of Ohio’s GDP, and supports 1.5 million jobs, 1 in 4 of all Ohio jobs, more than any other industry.