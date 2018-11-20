Proposed legislation designed to make children safer in homes with guns

Lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives heard testimony last week about a measure that would criminalize a Ohio gun owner’s failure to secure or make a firearm inoperable in circumstances in which a minor may gain access to the weapon.

Rep. Bill Patmon, a Cleveland Democrat, cited national gun violence data to provide the rationale for House Bill 33.

“According to the Children’s Defense Fund, between years 2013 and 2015, 7,768 children and teens in America died from gun violence,” he began during sponsor testimony before fellow members seated for the Government Accountability and Oversight Committee. “In fact, it was noted by the Children’s Defense Fund that 121 children aged 18 and younger died from firearms in Ohio in 2015.

“In April 2018, a study published by the American Journal of Public Health found that 54 percent of its participants reported not storing their gun safely.”

That’s despite more than half of the states having passed Child Access Prevention or safe storage laws, the lawmaker said.

Specifically, HB 33 would prohibit a person from storing or leaving a firearm in the person’s residence if the person knows or reasonably should know that a minor could gain access to the firearm, unless the firearm is secured or rendered inoperable, or unless the minor gains access as the result of another person’s unlawful entry into the residence.

The bill, however, would not prohibit a person who is in the person’s residence from carrying a firearm on his person or placing a firearm in a location that is under the person’s immediate control.

Patmon again cited the Children’s Defense Fund.

“It was noted that the most effective state Child Access Prevention laws prohibit negligent gun storage by requiring firearms to be locked whenever a firearm is not in the owner’s immediate control and they have reasonable knowledge that a child may gain access to a firearm,” he said. “The same Children Defense Fund publication highlighted the importance of Child Access Prevention laws stating ‘(the) laws work because they provide notice to gun owners that they will be held criminally liable if they do not properly store and lock their guns.’”

According to analysis of the bill provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, criminally negligent storage of a firearm is a third-degree misdemeanor, but if the minor gains access to the firearm as a result of the violation without the lawful permission of the minor’s parent, guardian, or custodian and uses the firearm to cause personal injury or death, other than in self-defense, the violation is a first-degree felony.

“Generally, a third-degree misdemeanor carries a prison term of not more than 60 days, and a first-degree felony carries a prison term of three to 11 years, if the court imposing the sentence elects or is required to impose a prison term on the offender,” Jeff Hobday wrote for the commission.

The bill would not affect current law, which requires federally licensed firearms dealers — at time of sale — to offer for sale to the firearm purchaser a trigger lock, gun lock or gun locking device appropriate for the firearm sold.

“I am sure there are many concerns that arise regarding this legislation, its constitutionality and the potential infringement of an individual’s second amendment rights,” Patmon told committee members. “I assure those in the room who are concerned, I do not care to take away one’s firearms.

“I simply aim to introduce a common-sense law where an individual accepts responsibility for the underage usage — accidental or otherwise — of a firearm.

Passage of the HB 33, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at the time of publication, would make Ohio the 28th state to consider Child Access Prevention legislation.