Local retailers prepare for another Small Business Saturday

Local retailers prepare for another Small Business Saturday

Consumers will have their holiday weekend booked with not only Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday and shopping on Black Friday, but also supporting local small businesses this Saturday.

Small Business Saturday returns for its ninth year since American Express founded the occasion in 2010.

It takes place every Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to shop at independently-owned businesses online at storefronts nationwide.

“When you Shop Small, you are backing the small businesses that strengthen and diversify our communities,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer at American Express, in a statement. “We’re extremely proud of how Small Business Saturday has grown over the past nine years.”

Central Ohio will have several activities to bring awareness and support to Small Business Saturday.

Easton Town Center will have a Small Business Saturday Maker Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They, along with the Idea Foundry and the SunDown Group, have partnered with 20 small business vendors to participate in the market.

Among the vendors include Macabee Metals, a nearly three-decade-old business that offers blacksmith services producing home decorations, architectural iron work and other items.

And Moore Comics will host an event with a raffle, door prizes and deals on comics.

Shopping at small businesses can help the local economy as an average two-thirds of every dollar spent at such establishments stay in the community, according to American Express’ Small Business Economic Impact Study.

Since American Express started the shopping holiday, customers have reported spending an estimated $85 billion at independent retailers and restaurants over eight days alone. And it has 6,700 individuals signed up as neighborhood champions for Small Business Saturday up from 1,400 in 2013.

“Small Business Saturday not only a way to celebrate small business but also promote that economic importance,” said Nicole Leinbach Reyhle, a retail expert and spokeswoman for Small Business Saturday.

She said there are many ways to get involved, the simplest of which is to shop at an independently-owned small business such as a local restaurant, instructor or store. They can also follow the “#ShopSmall” hashtag on social media to stay informed.

Last year 108 million Americans participated in Small Business Saturday and generating about $12 billion in reported spending.

Small Business Saturday has received recognition from local and national elected officials.

It also received support from the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2011. The SBA said the initiative as a whole helps generate two of every three net new jobs.

“As the voice for our nation’s entrepreneurs, the SBA celebrates the 30 million small businesses, including the nearly 945,000 in Ohio, which strengthen our local communities and economies,” said Gil Goldberg, the SBA’s Columbus acting district director, in a statement. “During the holiday season, we put a special emphasis on their impact by encouraging Ohioans to shop small and dine small on Small Business Saturday.”