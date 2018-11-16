Settlement expected to improve Ohio’s special education system

An organization championing the rights of Ohio special education students announced last week that it had arrived at a settlement with the state in a 25-year-old class action lawsuit seeking sufficient resources for the public instruction of disabled students.

Disability Rights Ohio said the settlement in the long-standing special education class-action lawsuit should improve the academic achievement of students with disabilities, in part by supporting their inclusion in regular classrooms.

“This settlement will create a court-enforceable plan that should open many doors of opportunity for students with disabilities who are currently shut out of a quality education in Ohio,” the organization’s Director of Advocacy and Assistant Executive Director Kerstin Sjoberg said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to join forces with the state to support student achievement on so many levels.”

The settlement — over the next five years — is expected to improve the state’s support for special education throughout Ohio, as well as create measurable improvements in student performance and inclusion for children with disabilities in 11 of Ohio’s large urban school districts.

In addition to Columbus City Schools, districts in Cincinnati, Cleveland, East Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Dayton, Lima, Toledo, Youngstown and Zanesville were named, though not as parties, in the suit.

The settlement would require special efforts by the state to improve the test scores and rates of inclusion at these districts, which currently report poor academic outcomes for students with disabilities and high levels of segregation.

The organization and the state will now work together to create a plan that will reverse those deficits, the press release promised.

The plan is to include effective strategies for improving literacy and other supports for students and classroom teachers, such as evidence-based behavior support.

Additionally, the settlement is expected to provide more help for students as they transition from high school to employment, further education, and independent living.

“This is a ground-breaking agreement,” said Ira Burnim, legal director for the Judge David L. Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law. “Ohio will roll up its sleeves and do the work required to help kids with disabilities learn, advance from grade to grade, and graduate.

“We hope the agreement sets a precedent and provides a model for improving student achievement nationwide.”

The settlement does not become effective until after an agreement is reached on plaintiff attorney fees and the federal court approves the agreement.

Disability Rights Ohio said the final decision on whether the settlement is approved lies with the court.

The organization encourages parents of the students in the affected 11 urban districts that are a focus of the settlement to contact the group for details about how the settlement may affect their students.

“The settlement agreement reached in this case aligns closely with the vision of our strategic plan for education, ‘Each Child, Our Future,’” Ohio Department of Education Communications Deputy Director Brittany Halpin told The Daily Reporter. “Students with disabilities can be successful if we commit ourselves to understanding their needs and creating learning opportunities based around them.

“There’s good work happening in Ohio’s schools, and we’re excited to partner with educators, parents, community members and others to share best practices and get better in the interest of our students. Their futures depend on us.”

Disability Rights Ohio is the federally and state designated Protection and Advocacy System and Client Assistance Program for the state. The organization was joined by the Judge David L. Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law, a national legal advocacy organization protecting and advancing the rights of people with mental disabilities, in the lawsuit.

The case is cited as Doe v. State of Ohio.