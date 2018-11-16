Local startup uses new technology to improve pathology work

Local startup uses new technology to improve pathology work

Columbus-based Deep Lens is a digital pathology startup company featuring a technology that been in the works for more than a decade.

Dave Billiter co-founded the company more than a year ago and invented Virtual Imaging for Pathology Education and Research, or VIPER, technology more than a decade ago.

The company obtained $3.2 million in seed financing last month and is providing VIPER free of charge to pathologists to improve their day-to-day workflow.

Billiter developed VIPER when he was a director at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

He led the hospital’s Biopathology Center’s informatics team and the Research Institute’s informatics core team.

Pathologists used and refined the technology at more than 65 major institutions in eight countries for more than a decade.

Pathologists are the medical professionals that diagnosis patients with a disease in a variety of different settings, including those related to clinical trials.

“VIPER has always been about empowering and enabling the pathology community, allowing them to focus on the nuanced cancer diagnoses and case-specific details that require many years of specialized medical training,” the CEO of Deep Lens said.

“I would say mainly what we’re trying to do is augment many activities that are associated with a pathologist in their daily caseload,” Billiter said.

He said the VIPER platform would be incorporated with artificial intelligence technology to identify certain tumors in the tissues and because it’s cloud-based, pathologists can review the samples online from anywhere.

“The continuous focus is on how we can establish our solutions offerings to allow that specific patient to get on that specific trial that will provide them with a better outcome,” Billiter said.

Billiter established the exclusive license from Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s commercialization office and partnered with two other co-founders, T.J. Bowen, chief science officer, and Simon Arkell, president.

Arkell said the company now has 10 employees, including its co-founders, and it’s goal now is to aggressively market the platform to generate revenues by matching patients with clinical trials.

“We want every pathologist to have access to VIPER to improve their workflows … make their jobs easier,” he said.

In addition, VIPER will soon include AI-powered image detection, workflow support, telepathology and cloud storage.

Deep Lens also started an imaging lab to enable pathology groups to “go digital” by shipping slides of patients’ tissue to Deep Lens to receive digital versions within 48 hours.

“There’s this huge movement of precision medicine,” Bowen said.

Bowen added the company is bringing its technology to market at a perfect time since there is a decline in pathologists despite more demand for a timely diagnosis. Also, digital scanners are becoming less expensive.

“The time couldn’t be better,” he said.