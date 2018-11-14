Report: Columbus quickest market to recover from housing crisis

Central Ohio’s recovery from the housing bust was among the fastest of the 35 largest markets in the country.

In Columbus, 88 percent of homes recovered in areas with the fewest foreclosures, while 54.1 percent of homes recovered in areas with the most foreclosures, according to a report from Zillow, an online marketplace for housing and rentals.

In addition, median home values in Columbus $184,200, up nearly 23 percent from before the Great Recession.

For all 35 of the larges markets, 54.3 percent of homes in areas with the fewest foreclsoures have fully recovered, while 39.1 percent of homes recovered in areas with the most forceclosures.

During the housing bust, home values nationwide dropped 25.9 percent, and millions of people lost homes to foreclosure. Nearly a third of homeowners who didn’t were underwater on their mortgages.

“The past decade has vividly illustrated how more financially secure households are able to weather the economic and societal disruptions of recessions more easily than their less financially secure peers. We have long known that economic downturns leave scars. But these scars cut deeper and persist longer in the most exposed communities,” said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas in a statement. “The Great Recession is far in the rear-view mirror, but economists are beginning to ask how long the current economic expansion can run on. Communities that experienced the sharpest downturns a decade ago could find themselves confronting the next economic downturn — when it does eventually arrive — having not yet fully recovered from the last one.”

For comparison, Riverside, Calif., has experienced a slow recovery wth 14.1 percent of homes recovering in areas with the fewewst foreclosures compared with 1.9 percent in areas with the most. The median home value in the area was $362,600, down 11.7 percent from before the recession.

In Ohio, Cleveland had 50.4 percent of homes recovered in areas with fewer foreclosures compared with 12.8 percent of homes with the most. Its median home value of $142,700, was less than 1 percent prior to the recession.

And in Cincinnati, the market had 61.8 percent of homes recovered in areas with fewer foreclosures, while 56.6 percent of homes have recovered in areas with the most. Its median home value of $164,500 was 12.5 percent higher than its pre-recession value.

Overall, 19 of the top 35 markets had areas with few foreclosures during the housing bust experienced home value gains of at least 10 percentage points greater than areas with a lot of foreclosures.

Thirteen of the markets was at least double and three that were quadruple, according to the report.

Additionally, 21 of the markets recovered their pre-recession high median home values, while nationally median home values are about 9.8 percent above what were at the housing bubble’s peak and less than 10 percent of homeowners are underwater on their mortgages.