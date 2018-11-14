OSU study: Drug shows promise in treatment of vet illness

An experimental drug is showing some promise in stopping mood abnormalities and cognitive disorders similar to those seen in people with Gulf War illness, according to the results of an Ohio State University-led animal study.

Gulf War illness is characterized by a cluster of central nervous symptoms believed to have been caused by a combination of wartime exposures that are not well-understood, researchers said in a press release announcing the development. There currently is no medication known to improve these problems.

“These veterans have difficulty concentrating, difficulty remembering recent information and trouble finding words when speaking. They also often feel down or depressed, irritable, moody and anxious, and have problems getting to sleep or staying asleep,” OSU neuroscience professor Glenn Lin said in a prepared statement. “Our results in mice indicate that this small experimental molecule is capable of preventing development of cognitive difficulties and mood deficits if the treatment starts early.

“Importantly, we also found that this small molecule can significantly ameliorate cognitive and mood problems when the symptoms are already present.”

Researchers have found that dysregulation of glutamate, a major neurotransmitter in the brain, may contribute to the symptoms patients experience. They have collaborated to develop potential therapies that normalize the glutamate activity, the press release detailed.

Lin, the study’s principal investigator, said the molecule tested at Ohio State normalizes dysregulation of glutamate in the brain,.

Researchers tested the experimental treatment in mice with deficits comparable to those seen in people with Gulf War illness. The treated mice were given the compound early, in a study designed to mimic a preventive therapy.

“In people, this would be like giving a drug to soldiers before exposures that could cause illness,” lead researcher and post-doctoral researcher Xueqin Wang said.

In the treated mice, compared to untreated animals, researchers saw less behavior that would be comparable to anxiety and depression and also found some evidence of improved memory, the study found.

The research was presented last week in San Diego at the annual Society for Neuroscience meeting.