Grove City man named to 2018 All-Ohio School Board

Retired teacher and South-Western City Schools Board President Lee Schreiner was awarded the state school board association’s top honor last weekend.

Schreiner was recognized as a 2018 All-Ohio School Board member Sunday during the Ohio School Boards Association’s Capital Conference and Trade Show here.

The association’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Lewis introduced the All-Ohio School Board members on the first day of the 63rd annual conference, a three-day convention attended by more than 9,000 Ohio public school board members, administrators and other education stakeholders, a press release detailed.

Each year, OSBA names one board of education member from each of its five regions — Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest — to the All-Ohio School Board. The award is meant to recognize outstanding service to public education and represents the dedication shown by thousands of board members across the state.

All-Ohio School Board candidates are nominated by their respective school boards. OSBA regional committees then select the five winners.

Schreiner, a five-year member of the local school board, represents OSBA’s Central Region.

He has been elected twice to the South-Western board and currently serves at its president.

Additionally, he is OSBA’s 2019 president-elect nominee. An election was to have occurred during the weekend conference.

In nominating Schreiner, colleges wrote: “Lee works tirelessly for public education. He has dedicated his life to it. As a retired educator, he brings invaluable knowledge to his school board position.”

Schreiner, of Grove City, has served on numerous levy and bond committees during South-Western’s ongoing, multiphase Ohio Facilities Construction Commission project.

He also tutors South-Western students in reading, writes children’s books and has coached high school and collegiate soccer, the press release noted.

His work with OSBA includes serving as a member of the board of trustees, executive committee, Central Region executive committee, and Federal Relations Network, among others.

The OSBA serves Ohio’s public school board members and the districts they represent through service, advocacy and creative solutions.