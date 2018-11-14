Coalition formed to back ticket fee for arts

Some small business owners in central Ohio have helped form a new coalition to support a 7 percent ticket fee on admissions to arts, culture and entertainment events, including professional sports.

Mark Corna, retired CEO of Corna Kokosing Construction; Larry James, managing partner of Crabbe, Brown, James; Jeff Mathes, owner of Due Amici restaurant; and Peter Yockel, co-founder of the Short North Stage are among the co-chairs of the Protect Art 4 Columbus.

The group supports the Greater Columbus Arts Council’s proposal to apply the fee for all arts, culture and entertainment venues except for events costing $10 or less or at venues with 400 seats or less. The GCAC said it would it help address a $15 million annual funding gap needed to sustain Columbus’ arts and cultural sector.

“The data shows that nearly half a billion dollars in economic activity, 15,000 jobs and the attraction of millions of visitors to Columbus are attributable to our arts, cultural, sports and entertainment sector,” Corna said in a statement. “It is critical that Columbus secures a public sector revenue stream to protect this economic engine that drives jobs, income tax revenue and visitors. GCAC’s ticket fee proposal is a smart policy that does just that.”

Thirty percent of the funds would be dedicated to capital improvements at Nationwide Arena, while the rest would be for arts and cultural organizations operations.

“Families’ and children’s participation in the arts should not be limited by the ZIP code they live in,” James stated. “Sustainability of Columbus’ arts through the ticket fee will help eliminate this disparity and better guarantee diversity in the arts. The year-long Harlem Renaissance program is a prime example of the impact the arts can have on a community.”

Jim Sweeney, another co-chair and an economic development consultant said the ticket fee would help strengthen Columbus neighborhoods.

“For those of us who have worked in Columbus for many years, we have witnessed a number of neighborhoods built or strengthened around arts, culture and entertainment venues and businesses to serve as the economic development engine in that area. It’s the perfect public-private partnership scenario that helps build neighborhoods,” he said.

Not everyone supports the ticket fee, including the Columbus Blue Jackets, the largest tenant of Nationwide Arena. A citizen’s coalition called Advocates for Responsible Taxation, or A.R.T., formed in August to oppose the tax.

“Our coalition is extremely concerned about the massive Columbus ticket tax that has been kept quiet, negotiated behind closed doors and now on its way to being fast tracked for passage at City Hall,” said Michael Gonidakis, an A.R.T. spokesman, in a statement at the time. “The ticket tax threatens families abilities to attend ticketed events in the city to include COSI, church plays, children’s theater, movies, festivals and sporting events. It is clear that the purpose of this new tax is to provide millions of dollars per year to help Nationwide Arena — an arena that voters said no to at the ballot box multiple times over the years.”

Stefanie Coe, a Columbus attorney and co-chair of the group supporting the fee, said the fee would help educate more children in the arts.

“Children, who are given the chance to express themselves through art find ways to communicate and deal with some of the most heart wrenching experiences of their lives. We have a community obligation to ensure there is a sustainable future for arts education and outreach programs and the many children who depend on those efforts,” she said.