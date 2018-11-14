Clintonville office building approved for energy efficiency upgrades up to $950K

The Ohio Air Quality Development Authority approved financing for energy efficiency upgrades proposed for a 1960-era Clintonville office building situated along a busy stretch of North High Street just north of the Henderson Road.

The authority, which assists Ohio businesses in clean-air compliance, approved an amount up to $950,000 in financing for significant energy-saving improvements of the building at 4400 North High Street, which is owned by real estate company Henderson Partners, an affiliate of Metropolitan Partners.

“We strive to provide a modern office environment for our tenants, and that includes providing a safe, energy efficient facility,” Henderson Partners Managing Member Bill Dargusch said in a statement. “OAQDA’s financing allows us to provide that environment and reduce our energy consumption and operational costs dramatically.”

The project is expected to enhance the energy efficient design and operation of the building through building controls, an upgraded HVAC system and LED lighting, a press release detailed.

Annual cost savings are expected to exceed $91,000.

Henderson Partners chose to utilize property assessed clean energy, or PACE, in coordination with lender Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority. PACE is an innovative mechanism for securing energy efficiency improvements through voluntary assessments placed by owners on commercial or residential property, the press release explained.

“This office building project for Henderson Partners is another example of our flexibility and the type of financing opportunities available from OAQDA,” the authority’s Executive Director Christina O’Keeffe said. “We’re excited to serve as a supportive partner and integrate the project financing tools that make sense in support of our mission to preserve clear air in Ohio.”

John Kirschner, president of GB Solutions, a building consulting firm hired to work on the project, explained that the important features include LED lighting and HVAC upgrades.

“The project will utilize an LED system in place of the current compact florescent lighting, which will decrease the lighting energy usage by nearly 70 percent,” he said. “The HVAC system improvements include replacement of existing chillers with more efficient chillers and the addition of actuators and controls.

“These HVAC upgrades provide more effective delivery of temperature control throughout the building for the comfort of tenants,” he said.

The authority has awarded more than $8 billion to finance Ohio air quality projects since its creation in 1970.