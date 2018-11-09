Veteran-owned floral shop offers eco-friendly designs

Veteran-owned floral shop offers eco-friendly designs

Ohio is home to more than 750,000 military veterans and more than 90,000 veteran-owned businesses, according to the Secretary of State.

“Hard work, integrity and honesty are the bedrock principles that the men and women who serve in the military build their lives upon,” Secretary Jon Husted said. “When their service to our country ends and those individuals chose to start a business we all benefit because those values will ensure quality products or services and that customers are treated right.”

One such business is Donya’s Florals, LLC, a company launched in 2014 providing eco-friendly designs and space beautification.

“Ohio is a veteran-friendly state constantly working to develop and improve policies, programs and initiatives to help small businesses grow and thrive,” the company wrote. “Networking is essential in business, particularly for small businesses, and Ohio’s veteran, alumni, corporate and faith-based communities are very strong and support their own.”

Another business is OEW Recycling, Inc., owned by Guy Wolfenbarger. His company partners with each of its customers to provide reliable, cost effective and safe disposable and/or recycling services, according to the company.

According to their website, OEW Recycling helps customers go green by creating a comprehensive recycling plan; reduce costs associated with managing a waste stream; and help to divert waste from landfills.

“In the process of meeting these three goals, we attempt to make your waste management efforts cost neutral or in many cases, enable you to create a revenue stream from the materials that you are recycling,” the company said.

Enabling more veterans to create businesses is Ohio Business Central, a website which has helped businesses have a quicker turnaround time by allowing them to be filed, created and paid for online. This allowed the state to cut fees associated with starting a new business, according to Secretary Husted.

Another tool for veterans to use is Lender Match by the Small Business Association, which helps connect people with lenders, while making special considerations for veterans.

This is done through several programs including SBA Veterans Advantage, which offers guarantees on loans approved to businesses that are at least 51 percent owned by veterans or military spouses; and the Military Reservist Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which provides loans of up to $2 million to cover operating costs that cannot be met due to the loss of an essential employee called to active duty in the Reserves or National Guard.