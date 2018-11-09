New partnership for OhioLink designed to make textbooks cheaper for students

Ohio’s statewide academic library’s mission to provide the higher education community with access to print and digital resources continues to expand with its latest partnership.

The Ohio Library and Information Network, or OhioLink, has partnered with Boston-based education and technology company Cengage, the largest U.S.-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education.

The partnership will allow digital course materials more affordable for Ohio’s college students including price reduction of up 80 percent for Cengage’s e-textbooks and up to 45 percent for courseware.

“At OhioLINK, we are driven by serving students. Knowing that the cost of textbooks affects students’ success rates as well as their bank accounts, it is our goal to make affordable learning easier for our member institutions,” said Gwen Evans, OhioLINK executive director. “This price agreement with Cengage offers our members the opportunity to receive a pre-negotiated, discounted price and an established model to get started with inclusive access, should they choose to do so — with the potential to positively impact hundreds of thousands of students.”

The average annual cost to attend public university is $25,890 for an in-state student, with books and supplies making up $1,240 of the costs, according to a report from College Board, a nonprofit that administers the SAT exam usually required to continue on at higher education.

And on average, a full-time in-state student must cover about $15,000 in tuition and fees and room and board after grant aid and tax benefits plus the cost of books and supplies and other living expenses, according to the report.

“Our partnership with OhioLINK underscores our continued commitment to increasing access to quality, affordable course materials,” said Andy Gates, vice president of Institutional Sales at Cengage. “This agreement is a seamless way to lower the cost of materials at the course-level and provide first-day-of-class access. Further, it illustrates the array of choices we can provide both students and institutions who share our focus on affordable access to quality learning.”

OhioLink was founded in 1992 and serves more than 600,000 users with 118 libraries as full members and are distributed among 90 different Ohio colleges and universities and is a member with the Ohio Department of Education’s OH-TECh consortium.

OhioLINK said the agreement would reduce course-by-course price of individual Cengage materials for its users.

Cengage serves the markets of higher education, K-12 professional services, library and workforce training markets in about 165 countries and territories. Its employees can be found in 40 of those areas.

Its leading services include a digital subscription to access 22,000 digital learning materials across 675 courses.