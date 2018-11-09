AIA Columbus architecture awards highlight a wide variety of projects

The annual American Institute of Architects, Columbus Chapter architecture awards’ typically highlight a diverse group of projects in central Ohio, but this year’s winners may be span the prism of design even more than usual.

They range from a parking booth tower to an airplane hangar to a park trailhead.

The 2018 winners announced last night include two honor awards and four merit awards and were selected from 54 entries, which included architecture submissions (44 built projects), project submissions (five unbuilt projects), and five student submissions.

All but one of the winning built projects are in central Ohio.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the winners were so varied given the broad range of projects from the submissions, which included hotels, academic buildings, public buildings, schools, libraries, private residences, salons, restaurants, schools, park buildings and breweries.

The Honor Awards went to the Connor Hangar project in Miamisburg, designed by Moody Nolan, Inc., and the View on Grant in Columbus designed by Jonathan Barnes Architecture and Design.

Merit Award winners were the Wilson Road Trialhead in Columbus deisgned by WSA Studio; the Columbus Metropolitan Library Northern Lights branch designed by DesignGroup; the Neighborhood Entreperneurial Housing Initiative in Columbus, designed by Jonathan Barnes Architecture and Design; and the Bold Booth MicroTower in Columbus, designed by Jonathan Barnes Architecture and Design.

The $3.5 million Connor Hangar project at the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport includes an airplane hangar and corporate headquarters for The Connor Group.

Jury comments included “The impetus behind the concept for the building was the owner’s love of adventure, aviation and spirit of collaboration. The result is a sleek, sculptured celebration of 21st Century materiality. The building’s angled and sloped envelope changes as one travels around the building.”

The $14.6 million View on Grant project is a mixed-use residential project near Columbus State Community College. It’s a re-use of an existing five-story building.

“The project was technically challenging in many ways, requiring various types of zoning easements, including a public right-of-way encroachment for the entry fins, sidewalk cafe, awnings, custom lighting, and 10-foot cantilever of levels six-eight, and no-build easements over the roof of the adjacent structure that allowed the full restoration of west-facing windows,” according to jury comments.

The Wilson Road Trialhead is a $425,000 project at the new Wilson Road Park in Columbus, which serves as a major trailhead for the Camp Chase Rail Trail and is a point of connectivity for bikers between Cleveland and Cincinnati.

“The shelter design is inspired by its adjacency to U.S. Route 40, where totum signs proliferate the landscape, beckoning travelers to take rest. Similarly, the shelter at Wilson Road incorporates a form that references these signs to attract bikers to take respite at the park,” according to jury comments.

The $80,000 Bold Booth Microtower project is 40-foot tall parking booth that’s part of Bold Booths, a public art program in downtown Columbus that “re-imagines the parking booth, an overlooked occupant of the most banal of urban landscapes, as a disruptive artifact, both art and architecture, curious and exuberant.”

The project includes the use of an 8-foot-by-9-foot-by-40-foot shipping container.

The $6.2 million Columbus Metropolitan Library Northern Lights Branch project on East Main Street in Columbus included an addition and renovations.

Jury comments noted “In service of this, the building is organized around a “Main Street” space, containing welcome and customer service functions, public lounge spaces, flexible study areas and children’s programming zones. This space contains “perches” for communal conversation among parents, while younger family members participate in children’s programming or the library’s very popular Homework Help services.”

The Neighborhood Entrepreneurial Housing Initiative is a proposal “in response to the endemic problems of absentee landlords and substandard rental housing in economically challenged urban neighborhoods, which also by provides opportunities for neighborhood residents to own and lease apartments. Resident owners benefit by acquiring property management skills and experience, rental income and equity in their property. Neighborhoods benefit from the expansion of their owner-occupied housing base and the long-term, vested interests in their communities.”

A possible site for the project has been located in the King-Lincoln neighborhood of Columbus.

Entries were judged by a jury of Los Angeles-based architects, who are all fellows of the American Institute of Architects.

Jury Chair Barbarba Bestor, FAIA, principal of Bestor Architecture, was joined by Paul Danna, FAIA, who leads architecture, interior architecture and urban design projects in SOM’s Los Angeles office; Hsinming Fung, FAIA, the director of academic affairs at the Southern California Institute of Architecture; and Alice Kimm, FAIA, co-founder of John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects.