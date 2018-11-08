Local hand cart company adjusts to the sudden popularity of its product

Michael Reznik noted that he was taken aback by how much his Columbus-based company that makes foldable hand carts has grown over the last three years.

The CEO and co-founder of Trifold LLC said its signature UpCart line of products can now be found at Costco and online at retailers such as Home Depot and Kohls, accounts he never thought would have after the company started selling the product three years ago.

Trifold released the series latest version the UpCart City, the lightest model, this month. But the company’s patent isn’t so much about the cart, but the folding design.

Reznik noted that it gives them an edge because existing products are not only bulkier and heavier, but also take up space. Whereas, the UpCart can fold after its no longer needed.

“One of the most rewarding things is we get tons of emails from customers” about how the product has benefited their lives, he said. “We get the full gambit.”

Some customer are elderly or disabled and use the product to help with chores such as groceries and laundry during their daily lives and keeping them independent.

Reznik has heard of others use in their professions or hobbies such as masseuses who use to move their massage tables or those part of sewing groups who use the cart to move their sewing machines to places.

“Musicians love our products,” Reznik added, noting they use the UpCart to move their equipment in and out of different venues.

Reznik, an alumnus from The Ohio State University, worked as a management consultant for several Fortune 500 companies, including Cardinal Health and Nationwide.

In 2013, Reznik co-founded Trifold with Leonid Khodor, an engineer based in Cleveland who invented the product and a family friend of the Rezniks.

Reznik helps complement Khodor’s lack of business knowledge to make the product commercially viable.

It took a couple years and a failed Kickstarter campaign to bring the product from a concept to a prototype.

They launched the UpCart at the 2015 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas in May. The UpCart not only earned the “Most Innovative Concept” award but also attracted the attention of QVC channel officials.

That lead to Reznik doing a live sale on the channel despite not having the physical product until August of that year.

“We ended up selling out in five minutes,” Reznik said. “That really validated that there’s a market for this (product).”

It was a double-edged sword though as the company ran out of the carts in early December that year before the holiday season was over. Nevertheless, Reznik used the revenues to make further investments in the company, which started to really grow in 2016, he said.

The company launched different versions of the product: One for the beach, one that was larger, one that was heavy duty and one for shopping. With the UpCart City, the company now has six different versions of the product.

The company now has a team of six members with some operations out-sourced to third-party vendors such as human resources and marketing.

While the products have found success at American retailers, the products are not developed in the United States.

“We try really hard to produce these products in the U.S. but unfortunately it’s cost prohibitive,” Reznik said.

The UpCart was originally manufactured in China. But the companies Trifold worked with used shady practices such as using lower quality parts.

“They’ll impact the quality of your product without letting you know,” Reznik said.

Trifold then started to worked with Vietnamese manufacturers where they have a higher control over the quality of the products and easier to do business with.

That was more than a year ago before trade disputes between the United States and China started to occur.

Such disputes have lead to the American companies moving their production to Vietnam in “massive droves,” Reznik said. That’s put a lot of constraints on supplies and parts such as screws, nuts and other materials needed for the UpCart.

The disruption has caused a delay in delivery for the first time in three years because the factory couldn’t get the raw materials from their sub-contractors, Reznik said.

Therefore, the company has to spend hundred to thousands of dollars to pre-buy and store materials in Vietnam. That ties up a lot of capital in raw material and parts before Trifold gets any orders from customers.

In addition, the influx has lead to a delay in shipping the product from Asia to America because those freight companies are not used to the volume.

“We do what we can to get ahead of it,” Reznik said.

Aside from issues abroad, Trifold is focusing on the next chapter and new areas to apply its folding technology for other products such as carts to transport oxygen tanks easier and baby strollers.

“We’re continuing to develop new products,” Reznik said.