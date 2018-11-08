Gulf War veteran, landscape designer, has roots in mulch, seasonal supply

Central Ohio entrepreneur Craig Schweitzer, perhaps better known as Mr. Mulch, has built a life and family business out of little more than topsoil and other natural recyclable materials.

The Gulf War veteran started the business in 1995 as a mulch supplier who also provided other seasonal items to customers.

Within five years, product offerings grew to include natural stone, concrete pavers, segmented retaining walls and pond products.

Outdoor Living by Mr. Mulch, now, is known as a premier, full-service landscape designer and installer. The company provides direct sales of grills, outdoor furniture, concrete pavers, natural stone, and hearth products.

“Our company takes pride in serving our customers, and we are continually striving to enhance our level of customer service,” Schweitzer said on the company’s website. “We want to ensure that you get the best experience possible from your initial consultation to the completion of your project.”

Schweitzer said his company is committed to being No. 1 in its field.

“Our dedication to be the best design and construction company will show when you end up with the best looking outdoor living space on your block,” he added.

The Outdoor Living by Mr. Mulch store is located on W. Dublin Granville Road, a mile and a half east of Sawmill Road. The business sits on just about two acres stocked with natural stone, pavers, mulch, topsoil, sand, gravel and firewood. A 5,000 square-foot warehouse houses many of the businesses products.

Mr. Mulch Landscape Supply is around the corner at 6469 Nicholas Drive.

Perhaps, one of the most interesting offerings in mulch at Mr. Mulch is what they call Zoo Brew — an all-natural compost consisting of manure and animal bedding from the Columbus Zoo, horse manure, recycled food and vegetables, leaf humus, and coffee grounds.

The company describes the ground cover as a naturally black mulch that will not only make beds look great but will add nutrients to the soil.

It also can be used as an amendment for current beds.

“Zoo Brew is one of our best natural fertilizers to amend your soil with,” the website promised. “It’s relatively cheap and a very high quality product.

“If you’re looking to mulch or fertilize — even at the same time — with a great product that helps recylce product from our local zoo, Zoo Brew is a great choice.”

For business details, visit either www.mrmulch.com or www.outdoorlivingbymrmulch.com