Middle West Spirits, Shepard library projects win state architecture awards

Several central Ohio projects have been honored by the state chapter of the American Institute of Architects as part of its 2018 Ohio Design Honor Awards.

Each year AIA Ohio spotlights distinctive projects designed by Ohio architects with the design awards, chosen by a jury of exceptional and noteworthy peers from the field of architecture.

This year’s jury chair was renowned New York architect Chris Sharples from SHoP Architects, a press release noted.

The awards are meant to honor the best of the state’s architecture by awarding projects that show attention to high quality design, performance and commitment to AIA’s 10 principles of livable communities.

In the category of Newly Completed Buildings, Additions, Remodelings, Renovations, Restorations, this year’s local winners include, with AIA comments:

• Kipp School Columbus — The charter school campus was designed by Moody Nolan, Inc. and features “airy and sunlit spaces contributing to an energizing environment for learning.”

• Middle West Spirits — A renovation project from Jonathan Barnes Architecture and Design “celebrates the interesting distillery typology with raw, clean, industrial detailing.”

• Columbus Metropolitan Library Shepard Branch — Moody Nolan Inc.’s design “follows a community gateway concept, providing connectivity and views from within the library.”

Other projects completed by non-Columbus firms include:

• GBX Group — Vocon designed an office space with new glass and metal insertions, providing an interesting contrast between the brick and wood structure of the existing historical structure.

• Griffin Music Venue & Amphitheater — Submitted by DLR Group and Westlake Reed Leskosky, the project in the Murphy Arts District of El Dorado, Ark., “is a successful adaptive reuse of an automobile building into a music venue with bar and restaurant.”

• The Otto M. Budig Theater — A GBBN project for the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company that “emphasizes a blurring between interior and exterior at the lobby.”

• Doner-D313 — Vocon’s project in Detroit, “successfully adapted a narrow office plate into a flexible and engaging workplace.”

• Forest City Enterprises — Located in Cleveland, Vocon’s “clean and carefully considered office space project includes shared and collaboration spaces and emphasizes connectivity.”

Also, Cincinnati firm Richard Fleischman + Partners Architects Inc. was awarded the 25 Year Award for its Ohio Aerospace Institute Building, completed in 1993.

AIA Ohio recognized the winners at the AIA Ohio 2018 Convention in early October.