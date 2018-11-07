Local dog trainer’s military experience influenced his career move

Working alongside military and law enforcement K-9 units while deployed with his Ohio Army National Guard company only intensified Columbus native Jordan Hickle’s desire to become a professional dog trainer.

He recounts on his business’s website — apk-9.com — that as a soldier he traveled around the world, experiencing many cultural differences.

He especially paid attention to how those differences played out in human-animal interactions.

Upon his return from Afghanistan late in 2012, Hickle embarked on the first leg of a journey that would result in founding All Purpose K-9 LLC.

Hickle enrolled at the Tom Rose School for Professional Dog Trainers in High Ridge, Mo., where he learned how to train and handle multiple working dogs, competition dogs and the everyday pet dogs.

Completing both the professional and master in-residence certification programs, Hickle graduated with honors, according to his biography.

The second leg of his journey included working with professional dog training, boarding, daycare and grooming businesses in Bloomington, Ind., and Memphis.

During this intensive training period, Hickle was exposed to a wide array of dogs, which needed more than an average training regimen.

Fellow Certified Master Dog Trainer Paige Clark, who practices as a canine behavior specialist, is a partner in the company.

All Purpose K-9 is located in Reynoldsburg and Hickle has tagged his business as Columbus’ premier dog-training company.

He started the business with the sole goal in mind — to deepen the human-canine bond.

All Purpose K-9 offers a variety of training programs, some incorporate boarding the animal during the training period.

The Novice Program promises a solid foundation of obedience that will last a lifetime. The Advanced Program builds upon what dogs have learned previously, generalizing the animal’s understanding of verbal cues without the help of the leash.

There are customizable packages, private training sessions and puppy training.

Additionally, All Purpose K-9 provides boarding and daycare services and behavioral counseling.