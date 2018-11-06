With a strong economy, employers want to hire veterans more than ever

With an hour left to go, RecruitMilitary had about 150 members of the military and veterans community at its job fair in central Ohio last Thursday.

The Loveland, Ohio-based organization has held 15 events, drawing 2,810 attendees and 655 exhibitors total.

“Ohio is near and dear to us,” said Chris Newsome, an Ohio native and U.S. Army veteran and vice president of candidate acquisition for RecruitMilitary.

The national unemployment rate for veterans has been at a consistent at a 50-year low of just 3.4 percent as of September, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s data.

“Men and women are not coming home and are struggling to find work,” Newsome said.

But he added it was a completely different picture about four years ago where unemployment for the group was in the double digits and higher for post-9/11 veterans.

“They struggled a lot,” Newsome said.

While there are more veterans unemployed, the new buzzword is “underemployed” as members in the community are working in “career quality” positions where the hours and wages are not ideal, he said.

Newsome credited the previous administration for calling companies to hire more veterans because it was the right thing.

But he said it wasn’t strategic way to get businesses on board. There needed to more emphasis that hiring veterans was also a smart business move.

The U.S. Department of Defense has invested resources in its military members to have the skills that are transferable in the corporate world.

Newsome said for every civilian job there is a counterpart in the military, from human resources to finance to engineering.

And companies are paying attention, competing and poaching talent for veterans in their early 20s who have management experience and other important soft skills.

“It simply makes business sense,” Newsome said. And with unemployment rate below 4 percent, “these companies are starving for that talent,” he said.

Employers like candidates that are oriented to do sales, field services technician work and general management, Newsome added.

And certain government contractors need candidates that have a niche expertise with the proper security clearances. Newsome said his organization helps companies find that “needle in the haystack.”

RecruitMilitary will have its next job fair in central Ohio for veterans and military members at the Fawcett Center on Feb. 28.