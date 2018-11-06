Jobs in central Ohio are plentiful but rising wages lag behind

In central Ohio, the jobs are plentiful but wage gains have been stagnant.

Central Ohio had 1.03 million workers last year compared with 914,370 workers in 2012, a 14 percent increase, but the typical hourly pay rate was $18.38 last year, or 9 percent more than in 2012 when workers were paid a typical wage of $16.87 per hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“While jobs have been plentiful, wage gains continue to be slower than expected,” said Ben Ayers, a senior economist at Nationwide Insurance. “This likely owes to the generational switch in the labor force as older, higher-paid workers are replaced by younger, lower-paid workers, as well as low inflation for the entire economy.”

Ayers said the rate of job growth in Columbus had outpaced growth nationally and more than double in all of Ohio, while wages are about the same pace at the local, state and national level.

For instance, Ohio employed 5.37 million workers last year, up 6 percent from 2012. But its typical hourly pay rate increased 9 percent from $16.03 in 2012 to $17.55 last year.

Nationally, employment increased 9 percent during the half decade to 142.6 million workers last year. But its typical hourly wages increased 8 percent from 2012 to $18.12 last year.

Additionally, Columbus’ employment has grown at an average rate of 2.6 percent from 2012 to 2017, while the median hourly pay rate increased at an average of 1.7 percent during the same period, according to the study.

Ohio employment increased at an average 12 percent annually, while the nation increased an average of 1.8 percent. But the state’s typical pay rate increased an average of 1.8 percent during the half-decade, while nationally it increased an average of 1.6 percent.

However, the BLS added two counties in 2015 and the data reflects that with a 3.7-percent spike in employment from the previous year, but the typical hourly pay rate increased 2 percent compared with a 2.15-percent increase in 2016.

In addition, BLS wage and employment data are considered nominal, which means the data exclude overtime pay, severance pay, shift differentials, nonproduction bonuses, employer cost for supplementary benefits and tuition reimbursements.

Occupations in farming, fishing and forestry grew the fastest at an average 9.7 percent, followed by personal care and service (7.5 percent) and architecture and engineering occupations (6.7 percent) in central Ohio.

Management occupations paid the highest typical hourly wages last year at $48.14 per hour, followed by computer and mathematical ($41.29) and architecture and engineering occupations ($34.74).

The typical lowest paying jobs last year were food preparation and serving occupations at $9.66 per hour, followed by personal care and service ($10.78) and health-care support occupations ($11.90).

But the story of wages could change with unemployment readings at 4 percent or below at the national and local level, combined with record levels of job openings, Ayers said.

“(It) suggests that wage gains should accelerate over the next few years as employers vie for qualified workers. At some point, however, the economy will slip into the next downturn, causing job losses and weaker wages. It’s too early to tell if that will occur in the next five years,” he said.