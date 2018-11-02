Zillow predicts central Ohio housing market to remain strong this winter

Winter is not expected to put a big chill on the central Ohio housing market this year — Columbus ranks fifth among the best places to buy a home this winter, according to a report from real estate technology company Zillow.

“The housing market always lets up a little in the fall, when kids are back in school and the home shopping season wraps up for the holidays,” said Zillow Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas. “But this fall and winter are shaping up to be more favorable for those buyers who have struggled to get into the housing market for several years amid red-hot competition. Mortgage rates are rising, but will climb much further in 2019 and early 2020. As purchase affordability deteriorates, expect rents to pick back up as some would-be buyers put their plans on ice.”

Columbus’ housing market has experienced a 4 percent change in listings with a price cut.

Orlando ranked first with 6.8 percent increase in the listings with price cut, followed by Boston (3.9 percent), Seattle (11.6 percent), Las Vegas (9.8 percent), Charlotte, N.C., (4.2 percent), Columbus, Portland (4.6 percent), Sacramento, Calif., (5.3 percent), Minneapolis (1.9 percent), and Dallas (2.5 percent).

Price cuts indicate homes are sitting on the market longer, providing more options for homebuyers and less compassion for homes, according to a company press release.

Zillow ranked markets with projected rent appreciation increases on annual basis because it could play a factor in when renters decide to enter the market.

It also considered mortgage affordability that’s poor but not worse than it was in the past.

Columbus is projected to experience a 1.9 percent in rent appreciation next year, while 14.1 percent of a typical household’s monthly income would go towards a mortgage payment for a home at the median price of $184,200.

For comparison, Orlando’s rent appreciation would increase 1.4 percent next year, while 20.2 percent would cover the payment for a home at the median price of $231,000.

Indianapolis was ranked as the worst place to buy a home with 1.6 percent change in listings with a price cut, followed by Pittsburgh (0.7 percent), Cleveland (1.5 percent), San Antonio (a 3.2 percent decrease), Riverside, Calif., (5.9 percent), San Francisco (5.4 percent), Detroit (2.1 percent), St. Louis (0.6 percent), Phoenix (0.3 percent) and Denver (a 1.1-percent decrease).