Online job postings in central Ohio fall for the third consecutive month

For the third consecutive month the number of online job postings in central Ohio were down compared to the same month a year ago.

In September there were 34,078 total job advertisements from Aug. 14 to Sept. 13, down from 35,078 postings of the previous period and down from 36,075 postings for September 2017, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Job postings in July and August were also lower than the same months in 2017.

Computer and mathematical occupations had the highest proportion of job ads for the latest period in the region at 13 percent, followed by sales and related occupations (12 percent), office and administrative support occupations (10 percent), transportation and material moving occupations (10 percent), management occupations (9 percent), health care practitioners and technical occupations (7 percent), business and financial operations occupations (6 percent), installation, maintenance and repair (5 percent), food preparation and serving-related occupations (5 percent), and architecture and engineering occupations (4 percent).

“This information is a snapshot in time and may not represent long-term trends. Any of this data, including historical reports, may vary slightly over time, as minor revisions are continually made to this live database. Some ads may be in two or more occupation codes and may be counted more than once,” ODJFS said in a press release.

The data, which has not been seasonally adjusted, for central Ohio represents Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway and Union counties.

Nearly 31 percent of the postings in the region were for jobs with an annual income range of $50,000 to $79,000, while nearly 24 percent of postings were for jobs with incomes ranging from $30,000 to $49,000, followed by entry-level jobs that make less at nearly 20 percent.

And 42 percent of the jobs postings required a high school diploma or equivalent.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the highest number of ads, followed by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, The Ohio State University, Mount Carmel, Huntington National Bank, General Electric, Target Corp., Cardinal Health and Giant Eagle.

The top ten occupations with most area job ads were truck drivers, supervisors of retail workers, registered nurses, software developers, customer service representatives, supervisors of office and administrative support workers, maintenance and repair workers, computer system analysts and laborers and freight, stock and material movers.

Statewide, there were a total of 158,722 job openings posted online during the latest period labeled for September.

Total postings decreased by 1,167 ads from the previous reporting period and a decrease of 2,753 ads from the same period a year ago.

Nearly 36 percent of the job postings were for jobs with annual incomes from $50,000 to $79,000.

The top employer with the most area job ads in Ohio for September were Mercy Health, followed by TriHealth, University of Cincinnati, Cleveland Clinic, Target Corp., University Hospitals, Kettering Medical Center, Lowe’s, JPMorgan Chase and Mount Carmel.