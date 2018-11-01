Mount Carmel, Google-backed insurer form partnership

With the open enrollment for the health insurance exchange beginning today, Mount Carmel Health System announced last week its partnership with a health insurance startup company.

The health-care company will be the exclusive adult provider for residents in four central Ohio counties including Franklin County who are enrolled in Oscar Buckeye State Insurance Corp., a New York City-based technology-driven company that started in 2012.

“It’s exciting to bring such a technology-driven, patient-focused health insurer to our patients and the central Ohio community,” said Dr. Richard Streck, chief clinical operations officer of Mount Carmel. “We’re glad we can partner with a company that aligns with our focus on high quality and people-centered care.”

Mount Carmel and Oscar will work to integrate their technology and data systems as part of the new relationship.

Columbus will be the second Ohio market for Oscar, which entered the Cleveland area earlier this year.

Oscar will expand its coverage to include nine states and 14 markets in 2019.

The company recently received a $375 million commitment from Google’s parent company Alphabet to improve its technology, recruitment and launch of a Medicare Advantage product in 2020.

The company recently surpassed 1,000 employees and has offices in Tempe, Ariz., Los Angeles and Dallas.

Although President Donald Trump and Congress have made some changes to the Affordable Care Act, such as eliminating the individual mandate penalty, Oscar’s mission has changed.

“We have found that the individual mandate isn’t a primary factor for why consumers are attracted to Oscar, and its repeal will not significantly impact Oscar’s growth projections,” an Oscar spokesman said. “We are building a member experience that we know consumers want because it is easy to use, affordable, and provides access to the country’s top hospital systems, and this will not change with the repeal of the mandate.”

He added that the company has developed a “sound playbook” for market expansion that’s based on three factors: Market size, network and a competitive landscape where its product has enough differentiation compared with other companies.

“Columbus is home to a sizable individual market, we have found an excellent partner in Mount Carmel, and there is clear opening for Oscar’s consumer-focused, technology-driven approach. Altogether, it is a city that represents a strong opportunity for us and we are looking forward to serving Columbus in 2019,” the spokesman said.

In Cleveland, Oscar partnered with the Cleveland Clinic to provide co-branded insurance plans.

The plans marked the Clinic’s first insurance product. The two exceeded its enrollment goal with more than 11,000 members, or about 15 percent of Cleveland’s individual market.

“We expect to continue to grow our footprint by four-to-five new cities across the country every year,” the spokesman said.

The Associated Press reported in September a 3.6-percent increase in proposed or approved premiums across 47 states and Washington for next year.

The average premium increased nationally by 30 percent, while the average total premium for an individual under the health law is now about $600 a month before subsidies.

Charles Gaba, an analyst who runs the website and blog, ACASignups.net, 2.91 percent increase in 2019 rates nationwide.

But the average 2019 premium rate for an individual plan in Ohio would increase 6.3 percent, or to $6,161 from $$5,798, according to the Ohio Department of Insurance.