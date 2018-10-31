Property investment group looks to reinvent itself

For more than a decade the Columbus Property Investors Association has been a place for real estate investors and others a space to network, but the group is now in limbo as its founder and president, Todd Smith, makes adjustments to grow the organization.

Since September 2007, the CPIA has conducted open public meetings each month, averaging 25 to 40 people a meeting and up to 65 people on some occasions.

But the informal organization has suspended such activities.

Smith said the organization has evolved into a small, close-knit group but “new investors can feel comfortable and not intimidated.”

He wants to keep that atmosphere but add more educational classes and products and more national speakers.

“We should probably be able to roll out a new curriculum within 6 months to 1 year,” he said in an email. “I would rather take more time to provide a higher quality educational experience, rather than rush an inferior product or service to the public.”

Starting just before the housing crisis that triggered the Great Recession, Smith started the group to help people improve their financial standing. He works with three volunteers as part of the CPIA.

“I believe strongly in the concept that anyone in the USA with the right knowledge can become financially independent, or achieve their financial goals of a better life, a better retirement,” he said. “No matter how bad their beginning financial situation may be.”

With a seller’s market for housing, Smith said investors struggle as much as potential homeowners.

The bad news for investors is that it makes it more challenging to find lower priced properties. The good news is, of course, that once you “do” find a good deal, then it will likely sell much faster due to supply and demand.

“One of the things that I bring to the table is that I teach investors how to make money whether the market is going up, down, or sideways,” Smith said. “Investors who cannot adapt to market changes will eventually become obsolete like dinosaurs, but an investor with the right knowledge can always thrive.”

Smith added: “The association has allowed me to teach thousands of people how to invest in real estate, and maintain a high degree of integrity. I teach people that it’s not just about making money, but about helping people, solving problems, and having a positive impact on those around you.”