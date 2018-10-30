Older Austin homes being demolished to welcome pricier digs

Construction continues on two separate residences on one large lot in the Crestview neighborhood of Austin, Texas, which has become a hotbed for redevelopment in the past 10 years.

Construction continues on two separate residences on one large lot in the Crestview neighborhood of Austin, Texas, which has become a hotbed for redevelopment in the past 10 years.

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s 9 a.m. and two white vans have pulled up alongside a chain-link fence where a duplex is being built in the North Austin neighborhood of Crestview.

A green semitruck hauling wooden boards and a red forklift emits a repetitive beeping as it maneuvers to park, while construction workers working on the duplex continue with the arrhythmic, staccato blasts of nail guns.

Though Crestview has been established for decades, the soundscape of construction has become common in recent years. According to a review of city records undertaken by the Austin American-Statesman, since 2008, area residents have seen the number of homes demolished each year jump from fewer than 10 to between 30 and 40.

“It feels funny when you live here, and you see this (much construction),” resident Anne-Charlotte Patterson said.

For a neighborhood once marketed to working-class families, each new home rises as a seedling of change as Central Austin transforms more and more into a part of the city that’s affordable only to those on the upper end of the income scale.

“A smaller, affordable house is replaced by a home triple or more in value,” said Patterson, who has lived in Crestview since 2003 and is vice president of the neighborhood association. “We had a more balanced mix of homeowners and renters, but we’re now losing a lot of our renters as the housing becomes less affordable.”

What’s happening in Crestview isn’t unique in Austin.

The Statesman analyzed public records associated with tens of thousands of building permits filed with the city, covering everything from kitchen remodels to complete teardowns of single-family homes. The analysis found that each year since the economic free fall resulting from the 2008 financial crisis, the number of demolitions in the city has increased.

The permits also showed that in the case of the 2,370 homes that listed the size of the structure being razed, developers filed plans to replace an older home with a larger home nearly 97 percent of the time over the past decade. While incomplete, the available data show a stark trend to build bigger once the initial dwelling has been torn down.

Real estate consultants and developers attribute the increasing churn of demolitions in Austin’s core to a number of causes, including low supply of housing stock versus a high demand for it; double-digit population growth; the natural replacement of aging housing stock; and well-off young professionals moving out of downtown high-rises and into nearby neighborhoods to buy more traditional family homes.

Each theory carries some weight, but almost all of the ideas spring from one root: the ongoing ascendance of Austin’s economy that might make affordable central neighborhoods victims of the city’s economic success.

“Austin is fast becoming a city of wealthy people,” said City Council Member Leslie Pool, whose District 7 encompasses Crestview. “They don’t all live in Crestview now, but that is who is moving in.”

Even as high-rises have sprung up downtown, neighborhoods just beyond downtown have been changing one lot at a time. Demolitions have continued to increase each year in those areas, and the pace has shown no signs of slowing down. According to permits filed with the city, demolitions citywide in 2018 are nearly on pace to match the 2017 total.

Developer Donna Blair says she concentrates her firm’s efforts on renovating homes as opposed to tearing them down. As a resident of the area, Blair said, her goal is to preserve the existing homes.

Sometimes, though, the costs of renovating are simply too high.

“If you find a house with bad plumbing and a bad slab, it becomes cost prohibitive to save the house,” said Blair, a co-founder of Blair & Carlisle Homes.

The city’s ability to stave off demolitions is somewhat limited, although some builders say it can take a year or more for demolition permits to be approved. Additionally, a 2006 ordinance placed restrictions on the size of homes built in Central Austin that were tied to lot size.

Council Member Kathie Tovo said the city of Austin “makes demolition one of the easiest options (for developers). We are not including enough incentives to keep that structure and allow for an add-on. That would allow people to have additional space or allow that additional unit if that is their intention.”

Tovo said council members and city staffers are weighing a right-to-return policy that could give residents displaced from Austin — or those at-risk of being displaced — priority in qualifying for city-subsidized affordable housing and a possible rent-to-own program.

City officials also have developed density bonus programs to spur affordable housing in certain areas of Austin, but those programs typically result in the construction of apartments. In addition, affordable housing bonds have funded maintenance on the homes of low-income residents viewed as being at-risk of being displaced.

Along those lines, Austin voters will be asked to approve a $250 million affordable housing bond on Nov. 6.

Ed Wendler Jr., an Austin developer, said that while tightening restrictions on redevelopment in core neighborhoods might slow demolitions, he does not believe a political will exists for that to happen. He also questioned how effective more rigid redevelopment regulations would be.

“Instead of a $1.5 million, 3,000-square-foot house, you end up with a $1.5 million, 2,200-square-foot house,” Wendler said.

Back in Crestview, Thomas Brown, a leading developer in the area and owner of Paradisa Homes, said the changing face of the neighborhood is a natural development.

“It’s all the homes built in the ’50s and ’60s that haven’t been touched,” Brown said. “They should be redeveloped and repurposed. A lot are inefficient, dilapidated and need to be razed.”