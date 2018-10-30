Hard money loans an option for hard-to-finance fixer uppers

Real estate investors are generally a determined bunch.

Long before “workaround” became standard in American corporate speak, scrappy property investors were employing the practice as a means of getting much needed capital for investments that are otherwise hard to finance.

A hard money loan — like any other loan — is a sum of money borrowed from a lender. The borrower receives the money up front and the lender typically receives monthly interest payments on the loan until it is paid back in full.

Oftentimes, a lender charges a one-time fee to process the loan.

Erin Eberlin writes for the website, The Balance-Small Business, that the exact terms of the loan, however, vary based on the contract between borrower and lender.

This sort of loan is backed by the value of the home or other real estate being purchased rather than a borrower’s credit score. Hard money loans typically are obtained from individual investors or an investor group.

Investors who either are unable to get a mortgage from a bank due to a poor credit score or the risk associated with the investment is too high for traditional banks are the primary users of this sort of financing tool, Eberlin notes.

“Other real estate investors, who may be purchasing income properties, may use a hard money loan initially until they can stabilize the property,” she says. “Once the property is stable, these investors will secure a more traditional mortgage at a lower interest rate and pay off the higher interest hard money loan.”

The benefits of this type of transaction include a quicker process, the ability to borrow a larger sum without the hassle of putting down a percentage of the purchase price or mortgage insurance, building an important relationship with hard money lender and a low-capital start to investment career.

Eberlin says the risks of such loans also must be considered.

In addition to usually high interest rates and origination fees, hard money loans are intended for the short term.

“While it is common to have a 15-year mortgage or a 30-year mortgage, this is not the case with hard money loans,” she explains. “While every contract is different, these loans will often have to be paid back within a few months or a few years.

“If the loan is not paid back within the first few months or year, the already high-interest rate could increase.”

Finally, as the investment property guarantees the loan, it faces greater risk exposure in the event of a loan default.

“If you cannot pay off the loan, you will lose the property,” Eberlin says.