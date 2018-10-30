Facebook project in New Albany means plentiful jobs for electricians

Electricians are in high demand to construct Facebook’s new $750 million data center in New Albany.

As a result, construction companies have partnered with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and OhioMeansJobs to host a job fair specifically for the field in Reynoldsburg today, to meet the staffing demands to construct the 970,000-square-foot, 100-percent renewable energy facility.

“Electricians of all skill levels are needed for a project of this scale and complexity,” said David Moran, International Representative for the IBEW 4th District, which represents Building Trades electricians in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. “This data center project means long-term employment for 40 to 70 hours a week at prevailing wages with employer-paid benefits, including family health care, for hundreds upon hundreds of Ohio electricians.”

There are 4,430 electricians in central Ohio, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The field’s job has grown an average 6 percent annually from 2014 to 2017, exceeding the national and state average rate of 4 percent.

Facebook and New Albany announced the project more than a year ago.

The company’s 10th data center will be situated on a 345-acre site east of Beech Road and south of state Route 161 interchange. The center is expected to be operational in 2019.

The city said the center will be among the most advanced, energy-efficient data centers in the world, featuring Facebook’s latest hardware designs. The facility will be cooled using outdoor air and direct evaporative cooling systems.

The general construction of a data center will employ up to more than 1,600 workers, providing $77.7 million in wages for them and produce $243.5 million in output along central Ohio economy’s supply chain, according to a 2017 U.S. Chamber of Commerce data center study.

With the addition of this project, the New Albany International Business Park will exceed 11 million square feet of total development.

The park’s Information and Technology Cluster, which includes Aetna, Nationwide Insurance, Discover Financial Solutions and TJX Technology Center along with Facebook, now accounts for $2 billion in private investment.

The Affiliated Construction Trades of Ohio said journeyman electricians, construction electricians, apprentice electricians and construction wireman are all needed for the job.

“Ohio’s Building Trades workers, including the electricians who are building the infrastructure of our digital world at this new data center, are a major reason that Ohio is a desirable location for this type of investment,” said Matt Szollosi, Executive Director of ACT Ohio. “By hiring skilled electricians at prevailing wage, the investors behind this project will have a lasting impact on the economic wellbeing of working Ohioans and their families.”