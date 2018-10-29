PUCO orders utilities to proceed with rate cuts due to tax cuts

Ohio utilities that have yet to file a rate reduction application to the state regulating commission have until the start of the New Year to file the applications.

The deadline, issued by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, or PUCO, comes more than a year after Congress passed the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, subsequently enacted by President Donald Trump in the final weeks of 2017.

The order applies to electric, natural gas, water and wastewater utilities whose rates are regulated by PUCO and that serve more than 10,000 customers, according to a statement earlier this week by the commission.

Specifically, utility applications should address how to reduce base distribution rates, rider rates and accumulated deferred income taxes.

“PUCO remains adamant that every dime utilities collect due to the reduction in corporate taxes be returned to rate payers,” Commission Chairman Asim Haque said in a prepared statement. “Today we direct our utilities to file an application to reduce rates in order to pass along to customers the tax savings resulting from the TCJA.”

Passage of the tax cuts resulted in a break in the federal corporate income tax rate, which was lowered from 35 to 21 percent.

The law became effective at the start of the year.

Shortly thereafter, PUCO ordered an investigation to study the new law’s impact on regulated utilities and how best to pass the law’s benefits on to customers.

The commission also directed utilities to set aside money in excess of the reduced tax rate to later be returned to customers.

The state’s electric distribution utilities challenged the set-aside order and, in April, the commission denied those legal arguments.

Among the utility companies that challenged the order were AEP Ohio, Ohio Edison Co., Dayton Power and Light Co., Duke Energy Ohio Inc., Cleveland Electric Illuminating Co. and Toledo Edison Co.

AEP Ohio subsequently filed a brief raising arguments that among other things seek clarification of PUCO’s original directive and whether costs and revenues associated with retail rates be included in the investigation.

“Second, the commission should clarify that its accounting directive is not a ratemaking order and is without prejudice to ratemaking that will be implemented in utility-specific rate proceedings,” AEP’s brief continued. “Third, the commission should avoid single-issue ratemaking and incorporate a revenue sufficiency test to the extent the commission implements ratemaking ahead of future base rate proceedings.”

Additional considerations the company seeks are an assurance that any solutions reflect the law’s impacts and comply with normalization accounting requirements and that the commission should not require carrying charges on the law’s impacts implemented this year.

“Finally, AEP Ohio requests that the commission ensure that any updates to pole attachment rates to reflect tax changes are done only as part of a comprehensive application of the FCC-approved pole attachment rate formula,” the brief concluded.

In its order, PUCO noted that a few utilities already have reduced certain rider, or adjusted base distribution rates through recently approved rate cases.

Utilities that fail to file an application to reduce rates in compliance with last week’s order may be subject to monetary fines, the commission noted.