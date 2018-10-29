Property management firms allow owners to avoid dealing with headaches

Sometimes real estate investors may need to consider hiring a property management company.

“Basically, we take care of your headaches and we try to reduce your risk as much as we can,” said Mitch Deminski, the head of Solutions for Real Estate, on the firm’s blog. “Not all headaches can go away, of course. Sometimes we have to call with bad news. Your property may need a new furnace, or your tenant could potentially lose a job, resulting in an early lease termination. We do everything we can to prevent these types of situations.”

Property management companies, such as Solutions for Real Estate, help investors find and place tenants, help with the paperwork, including disclosures about lead based paint, and issues pertaining to equal housing.

“These are some of the biggest mistakes that self-managing landlords make,” Deminski said.

Firms also aid property owners with emergency and preventative maintenance. Deminski said professional company should take time to review deferred maintenance and assist with any necessary repairs.

He recommended properties should have hotline for tenants and how to keep costs low.

In addition, rent collection is a major part of property management firms’ duties. They also handle evicting tenants when required.

Successful property management firms are those that stand out, according to a report from Propertyware.

Among the ways to accomplish that goal include handling as much of the “dirty work” as possible.

That includes handling situations the owner would prefer not to deal with, John Souebry, a real estate broker, stated in the report.

Other ways companies stand out include helping owners find new properties to invest and create innovative ways to promote existing properties.

But such firms have to stay on top of the business. The report recommended firms use data management and analytics to understand the tenants and properties in the area.

“More than anything, owners want to know that (the hired firm) care for their property like it was (their) own. They’ve made an investment, and they’re counting on (the firm) to protect it. (They) need to be able to show the care (they) have for (their) properties,” the report stated.

The report suggested that property management companies create an online portal for the owner to provide information on what the property is costing them and how much revenue they are making, track conversations and develop reports on what maintenance has been done and is still needed.