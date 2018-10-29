Ex-Cowboys Roger Staubach, Robert Shaw still doing deals

Former Dallas Cowboys teammates Roger Staubach, left, and Robert Shaw are now real estate partners at Columbus Reality Partners in Dallas.

DALLAS — Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach wants more playing time with former Dallas Cowboys teammate Robert Shaw.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Staubach quietly retired in July as executive chairman of JLL Americas, and he’s moving into new digs next to the offices of Shaw’s company, Columbus Realty Partners Ltd.

Staubach says he’ll continue to do selected projects for JLL, the Chicago-based real estate giant that bought Staubach Co. in 2008 for $640 million in a multiyear payout. But he’ll be traveling less and spending more time going to his grandkids’ events and doing deals with his buddy Shaw.

“Robert’s fantastic,” Staubach says. “I’m a part owner of his company, Columbus. We’ve been working together for 30 years or so. I’ll be officing with Robert. I’ve just got plenty to do.

“The timing is perfect,” he says. “It’s been 10 years with JLL. There’s things that I’ll still be able to do for JLL. But I won’t be full time with the company, traveling and everything. This has been a massive home run with JLL.”

Staubach spent his final season in 1979 taking snaps from Shaw, a rookie center.

“Robert was really a good football player — drafted in the first round,” says Staubach. “Then he tore up his knee in ’82. He would have continued to be a great player, but his knee was really bad. So he had to retire early.”

Both went on to build highly successful careers in real estate after football.

Staubach, 76, originated tenant representation. Shaw, 61, is the father of Dallas’ Uptown apartment building boom.

“Remember, things got a little dicey in the late ’80s,” says Staubach of the real estate bust that took down a lot of folks in the industry. “Robert and I worked together on things that we had to get straightened out. Then we formed the company together. He’s just a great developer.”

In 1991, they built The Meridian, a 130-unit apartment building. The project had been turned down by many lenders who thought building the first modern rental community just north of downtown was a lousy idea.

That neighborhood became Uptown.

Shaw, who’s never been big on personal publicity, is delighted to have Staubach close at hand.

“Without Roger’s support as a founding partner of Columbus, it is hard to imagine our being able to have achieved the level of success or to have survived the many downturns of the real estate market,” Shaw says. “We have been blessed to have him as a partner and friend over the last 31 years and look forward to him being a integral part of our continued success.”

Staubach and Shaw will continue to double-team, much as they have throughout their real estate partnership.

Staubach uses his connections to open the playing field. Then Shaw steps into the pocket to deliver the projects.

That’s a bit of a reversal from their playing days.

“You have to have the relationships to at least get a chance,” Staubach says. “But they really hire us because of Robert. He’s got such a great track record. It’s been a positive thing for me to be part of his company.”