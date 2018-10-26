Central Ohio unemployment rate dipped to 3.6 percent in September

Central Ohio unemployment rate dipped to 3.6 percent in September

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased slightly last month.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s not-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.6 percent last month compared with 3.9 percent in September 2017, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

The region’s civilian labor force decreased to 1,069,500 people in September, 10,900 less than September 2017 as the month’s employment decreased 7,000. But unemployment decreased to 38,000 people last month compared with 41,800 in September 2017.

Among the counties in the MSA, Delaware and Union counties each had the lowest jobless rate in September at 3.2 percent, followed by Madison County (3.5 percent); Franklin and Licking counties (each at 3.6 percent); Fairfield and Pickaway counties (each at 3.7 percent); Morrow County (4 percent); Hocking County (4.1 percent); and Perry County (4.6 percent).

Pickaway County had the largest year-over-year decrease in its jobless rate among the ten counties in the Columbus region.

Its unemployment rate decreased 0.5 percent. Hocking, Morrow and Perry counties tied for second with a 0.4-percent decrease.

Delaware and Madison counties’ jobless rates decreased by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the remaining counties decreased at the same percentage points as the region.

Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted employment rate was 4.6 percent last month, the same in August and down from 5 percent in September 2017.

The state’s nonfarm sector employed nearly 5.6 million people last month compared with more than 5.6 million in August and more than 5.5 million in September 2017.

The national unemployment rate last month was 3.7 percent, down from 3.9 percent in August and from 4.2 percent in September 2017.

“With slower job growth and a stagnant unemployment rate, Ohio’s labor market still seems to be falling behind the nation in September. For three consecutive months, Ohio’s unemployment rate has been at 4.6 percent, while the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7 percent, which is not where Ohioans want their state to be. Another month of falling labor force participation means Ohioans are leaving the labor market — either to move to another state or they are unable to find a job that fits their skills,” said Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement.

“In September, 6,500 Ohioans were able to find jobs in the private sector, with manufacturing making up a significant portion of those jobs (3,400),” he said. “This is a good sign for an industry which had, until this month, seen negative job growth overall this year. Yet with only small gains and some losses in the rest of the labor market, Ohioans are struggling to find jobs. Ohio has been averaging more than 8,000 new jobs per month since September of last year, so this month’s report is a noticeable sign of a slowdown.

“With some resolution to the trade wars among Canada, Mexico, and the United States, some stability may return to the labor market, however, with increased tensions with China, Ohioans will be looking to whoever is elected in November to help the state get back on the right track.”

Ohio’s goods-producing sector employed 939,500 people last month, an increase of 22,700 people from September 2017.

During the same period, manufacturing employment increased the most by 16,100 people, followed by construction with an increase of 5,400 jobs and mining and logging by 1,200.

The state’s service-providing sector’s employment increased by 74,600 jobs to nearly 4 million jobs last month from September 2017.

The sector’s largest gains during the past year were from trade, transportation and utilities (18,400), leisure and hospitality services (18,100) and educational and health services (16,500).

Additionally, Ohio’s public sector employment last month was at 791,100 workers, up by 7,300 jobs from September 2017.

While federal jobs increased by 300, state government jobs increased by 4,100 and local government employment increased by 2,900 jobs from September 2017.