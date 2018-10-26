Bill targets public-sector employee ‘double dipping’

Bill targets public-sector employee ‘double dipping’

A southwest Ohio lawmaker has proposed an end to the practice by public-sector retirees who re-enter the workforce — again as a public employee — earning a salary on top their pension pay out.

The process, known as ‘double dipping,’ allows a person to continue to receive a retirement pension while also earning a taxpayer-funded salary, Rep. John Becker, R-Union Township, said upon introduction of the bill called Double Dippers Inappropriately Privileged.

“Receiving a corporate pension while remaining on the employee payroll is virtually unheard of in the private sector,” Becker said. “Conversely, double dipping is a privilege virtually unique to the government sector.

“Taxpayers are the losers by having to prop up the state retirement systems.”

Filed as House Bill 708, the legislation would create a new re-employment penalty for a state retirement system member who retires on or after the effective date of the legislation and becomes employed in a position covered by the Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS; Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund; State Teachers Retirement System or School Employees Retirement System, also known as SERS.

Such a retiree would have to forfeit the employer-funded portion of his retirement allowance and have the employee-funded portion suspended, HB 708 stipulated.

Current law allows public-sector retirees to be employed subsequently in a position covered by one of four of the state’s retirement systems.

Re-employment penalties currently apply in specific circumstances, the Ohio Legislative Service Commission recorded in its analysis of HB 708.

These circumstances include:

• A retiree who has received a retirement allowance for less than two months begins employment with a public employer;

• A PERS retiree is employed as an independent contractor with a public employer; and

• A PERS retiree who retired from elective office is elected or appointed to the same office for the remainder of the existing term of office or the next term unless certain conditions are met.

The bill would keep in place the first two requirements for individuals retired before the legislation’s effective date.

According to the bill, a public-sector retiree’s retirement allowance may resume the month following termination of employment and for the suspended portion of the allowance to be used to recalculate the retirement allowance after employment ends.

“Through this legislation, Ohioans would receive what has been rightfully earned at the appropriate time, clarifying situations in which a person retires and then re-enters the workforce,” Becker said.

He clarified that the bill would not prohibit someone from returning to the public sector. Rather, it specifies that the employee cannot receive both a pension and a salary at once.

“HB 708 would not prevent a person from receiving his or her earned pension, nor from continuing employment in the private sector or in federal employment,” Becker added.

Another selling point, the lawmaker said, is the resulting boost Ohio’s pension systems would experience “by ensuring that those who choose to keep working after retirement will then continue to contribute to the retirement system.”

The bill does not affect survivor benefits.

Fourteen fellow House members have signed on as cosponsors of HB 708, which awaits committee referral.