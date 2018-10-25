Diversifying Pickerington-based energy firm launches business phone app

Local energy company Volunteer Energy last month launched a phone application, Netlines, to help entrepreneurs and business owners stay connected with their work anywhere.

“We’ve always been looking at adding additional products that would add value to our customers,” said Jerry Haines, a co-founder and director of marketing of NetLines.

The company said it has an interest in diversifying its portfolio and that’s why it looks at opportunities such as launching NetLines. Such ideas are vetted to ensure it benefits Volunteer Energy’s clientele, Haines said.

The Pickerington-based supplier of natural gas and electricity has a customer base covering Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsyvlania. Haines said company executives realized they made many of their calls from their mobile phones.

The product “sort of morphed out of conversations” among company executives and accelerated three years ago, Haines said.

Businesses large and small can get a subscription to access the full features of the app. Among them include features to enable users for one-on-one meetings, conference calls, video calls, messaging, contact groups and a distinct business number to enable work-life balance.

“On average, 45 percent of entrepreneurs face challenges in managing work-life balance,” Haines said. “We designed NetLines to provide advanced business phone services from one affordable app, allowing business owners to collaborate and connect when — and where — they want.”

The app’s features can be tailored to meet any organization’s needs, including hubs, which allows users to create customized contacts for conference line calling from two to 200 people with the press of a button.

The goal of the app was to have the functionality of an office phone that can be carried around in your pocket, he added.

“We loved the idea,” he said. “We also wanted to have something we can roll out in our hometown.”

Volunteer Energy has 50 employees with an additional eight working as part of the NetLines team, including some with telecommunications experience. The company looked at existing apps within the market to determine if such a product would be viable.

“We’re in that business now,” Haines said.

Since its launch last month, the company has plans to market the product heavily within central Ohio, particularly to new business startups. Central Ohio was recently ranked No. 1 for its startup ecosystem by Forbes magazine.

Haines said the app has a received positive response with more than 300 users in its first week. NetLines is targeting to have 25,000 customers nationwide at the end of its first year.

“We are a growing on a daily business,” Haines said.

One potential market NetLines will tap is its parent company’s own customer base of about a quarter of a million customers, representing more than 500,000 residents. Volunteer Energy has grown since it founded in 1989 and switched to new ownership in 2001.

Haines said the parent company has had experience with building substantial businesses during its history.

“That’s why we think we can make a dent in this (business phone app) market,” Haines said.