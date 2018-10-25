Columbus gets $52 million for water line improvements

Ohio’s capital city received the lion’s share of the $57 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding that the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency granted central Ohio communities during the third quarter.

Columbus is expected to finance wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects in excess of $52 million to improve water main lines, rehabilitate sewer lateral and trunk lines and provide power generators at the water plant adjacent to the Dana G. “Buck” Rinehart Public Utilities Complex, according to the agency’s announcement.

Additionally, the city expects to use funding to rehabilitate sewers as part of the Blueprint Clintonville project.

The lower interest rates and forgiven principal are expected to save Columbus and the other central Ohio communities more than $8.6 million, Ohio EPA officials said in a press release.

The Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District, which serves the residents and businesses of Harrison and Etna townships and the City of Pataskala, was awarded $1.8 million in low-interest financing to construct water main lines throughout its service area.

Prairie Township’s Little Farms subdivision is expected to benefit from Franklin County’s award of an $885,000 interest-free loan to design the replacement of 5.5 miles of water distribution infrastructure throughout the community.

Additionally, the county was granted $687,000 — $50,000 of which was designated for principal forgiveness — for the construction of a pump station and force main to redirect wastewater to the Darbydale wastewater treatment plant.

The move was necessary after the former Oakhurst Knolls plant was decommissioned, the statement detailed.

Finally, the city of Circleville is slated to receive $1.3 million, interest-free, for replacement of membranes and installation of more energy efficient aeration blowers at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Statewide, Ohio EPA awarded approximately $174 million in loans during the third quarter of the year, including $6.6 million in principal forgiveness. Ohio communities are expected to save in excess of a combined $34.3 million when compared to market-rate loans.

The loans were approved between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Created in 1989, the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund was developed to assist communities with improving their wastewater treatment systems.

Similarly, the Water Supply Revolving Loan Account begun in 1998 focuses on aiding improvements to community and non-community, non-profit public water drinking water systems, but through a revolving loan fund.

Both programs offer below-market interest rate loans, which can save communities a substantial amount of money compared to a market-rate loan.

Ohio EPA’s state revolving fund loans, which are partially supported by annual federal capitalization grants, are provided to communities to build and upgrade wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, upgrade home sewage treatment systems, better manage storm water, address combined sewer overflows and implement other water quality-related projects.

The financial assistance is intended to aid in the planning, design and construction activities and to enhance the technical, managerial and financial capacity of these systems.

The revolving nature of the loan issuance and payments back into the fund have allowed the programs to grow substantially over time, agency officials said in the statement.

The programs are managed by Ohio EPA’s Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance, with assistance from the Ohio Water Development Authority.