Central Ohio apartment rents inched up last month

Central Ohio apartment rents inched up last month

While residential rents declined nationwide last month, they increased in central Ohio.

The local median rent increased 0.4 percent to $1,336 in September, according to a report from Zillow, an online real estate and rental marketplace.

Prices increased as inventory in the region declined by 8.1 percent on annual basis last month, while home values increased 7.9 percent for the same month.

Meanwhile, the median rent was $1,440 for last month, down 0.2 percent. It was the first time rent declined in six years as national inventory declined 1.9 percent and home value increased 7.6 percent, according to the report.

“Today’s data are yet another signal that the housing market is easing toward a more normal, sustainable pace after the frenzy of the past three years,” said Zillow Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas in a statement. “With slowing rents and home value growth, searching for a new home should be somewhat less competitive than it was a year ago, giving renters and buyers a bit of breathing room. Rents remain high by historic standards, but September’s modest annual decline in rents should ease some of the pressure pushing higher-income renters to buy.

“And though home value appreciation is slowing, homes are more expensive than ever, making it difficult for first-time buyers to save for a down payment to break into the market. Housing plays a central role in most people’s finances, but for people already in their homes with fixed mortgages, there’s minimal spillover.

“For renters, slower rent growth is welcome news and will put more spending money in their already stretched pockets. The slowdown in new construction is more worrisome for the overall economy: Home building has been a net contributor to economic growth and employment, but rising costs mean that it could shift toward a drag in the future.”

Columbus was not among more than half of the nation’s 35 largest markets where year-over-year rental decreases occurred. Portland, Ore., had the biggest decline at 2.7 percent, followed by Seattle at 2.2 percent.

But rents in Riverside, Calif., increased the most at 3 percent, while Detroit had the smallest increase at 0.3 percent. Phoenix and Columbus had the second smallest increase in median rent prices.