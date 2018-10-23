Former nurse now operates successful child care center

The owner of a Reynoldsburg child care center has been honored by the center’s franchise as part of National Women’s Small Business Month.

Carol Haynes is the owner of Kiddie Academy and was one of the women in the Kiddie Academy company recognized this month.

“At Kiddie Academy, we’re proud to have hundreds of women in leadership roles. From Academy owners to directors to our executive team, women are working tirelessly day in and day out to ensure young children are learning and growing in every community we serve,” said Kiddie Academy President Greg Helwig in a statement. “We’re proud to offer a great work/life balance that allows these women to do what they love — shaping the minds of the future — and still have time for their own families.”

Haynes bought the child care center in December 2011 and now overseas the education of its 800 students.

Before that she worked in the medical profession as a nurse and in supervisory roles at Mount Carmel Health System, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the University Hospital East. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in nursing from Ohio State.

She came across Kiddie Academy while helping her daughter search for an early education provider.

“We could not find the quality we were seeking in 2010 and I subsequently began a search and found Kiddie Academy,” she said in an email. “At the time we resided in Reynoldsburg and it was important that we bring this high level of quality to our community.

“I had transferable skills and looked at this as an opportunity to extend my community nursing skills.”

Haynes said the work she’s able to do and being recognized for starts with her support team.

“I am humbled, honored and I feel eternally blessed,” she said.

Haynes is now working on her doctorate in educational policy and research at Ohio State.

Since 2011, she has worked with the Sustainable Agriculture Coalition to advocate for the re-authorization of the Child Food and Nutrition Act; serves on the Kiddie Academy’s Franchise Advisory Council; and leads a state funded early childhood expansion grant preschool program along with other activities.

She plans to expand Kiddie Academy’s presence in central Ohio by opening an early childhood education center downtown Columbus. The 27,000-square-foot center is slated to open in late summer next year.

During the same year, Haynes will offer free Childhood Development Associate courses for 50 women to gain certification.

“The outlook for Early childhood is built around our workforce and setting the agenda while creating a unified framework,” she said. “I care about the workforce caring for our young children and their families and the free coursework is a step to ensure that our teachers are valued and recognized as early childhood professionals.”

Haynes and her husband live in Pickerington.