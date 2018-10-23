Central Ohio housing market showing signs of loosening

The central Ohio housing market may be loosening up a little as the number of homes for sale has crept up and home prices have stabilized in recent months.

Anyone looking to buy a home in central Ohio in the past five years can appreciate how difficult it has been to find many for sale.

Inventory has been historically low which, given the laws of supply and demand, drives up the prices of homes that are on the market.

But in the last couple of months there have been signs that the Columbus housing market may be loosening up, albeit begrudgingly.

For example, the number of homes and condos for sale in the region increased to 5,589 in September, which is up 2.6 percent from a year ago.

That broke a 91-month streak of year-over-year declines in inventory, according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

“The slight increase in inventory is a healthy correction for the central Ohio market,” said Columbus Realtor President Sara Walsh.

Also, the long steady rise of home prices has abated.

The average sale price of a home in June was $244,830, but that dropped each of the next two months and in September, though it climbed back up slightly from August, that number was $232,228.

Also, the number of homes for sale increased 7 percent from July to September.

“For 91 straight months inventory was declining and favored the sellers while discouraging buyers in some price points. This slight supply shift may encourage buyers to get back in the home search arena while interest rates are still very good,” said Walsh.

Despite the incremental changes in recent months, the Columbus housing market remains hot.

Yes, home prices have slipped since the middle of summer, but the average sale price in September was still 9.8 percent higher than last September and 13 percent higher than two years ago.

And while inventory has grown over the same time, the number of new listings in September was 1 percent lower than last September and homes this year so far have only remained on the market 30 days before they’re sold.

That’s compared to an average of 72 days on the market five years ago. Even just two years ago that average was 44 days.

While the number of homes for sale in September was the highest it’s been in two years, it’s still tight inventory compared to three years ago when there were 7,971 homes for sale. In September of 2014 there were 9,408 homes for sale.

Meanwhile, there were 2,593 homes and condos sold in September, which is down 11.4 percent from the same month a year ago, leaving 2018 central Ohio home sales 2.3 percent behind the first three quarters of 2017.

The average sales price of a home in September was is 9.8 percent more than a year ago and a 6.7 percent increase year-to-date. The median sales price was $195,000 which is an increase of 7.7 percent year-to-date.

There were 3,039 homes and condos added to the market in September, which is just 1 percent below September 2017 and down 20.5 percent from August.

“It’s not uncommon to see new listings begin to taper off as the temperature drops,” Walsh said. “Although it’s getting cooler, real estate remains a hot commodity. Homeownership provides not only an investment vehicle and shelter but also the stability of being part of a community and is not typically as volatile as stock.”

According to the latest Housing Market Confidence Index by the Ohio Realtors, 95 percent of central Ohio Realtors would describe the current housing market as moderate to strong.

Statewide, the pace of homes sold across Ohio in September fell 4 percent from the month’s record-breaking level set a year ago, according to Ohio Realtors.

“Through the first nine months of 2018 the Ohio housing marketplace has built a strong foundation — exhibiting positive gains in pricing while simultaneously maintaining a solid pace of sales,” said Ohio Realtors President Tiffany Meyer. “It’s evident that the desire for homeownership remains strong throughout the state and that Ohioans are increasingly confident that a home purchase is a smart, long-term investment.

September’s average home sale price throughout the state of $183,379 reflects a 6 percent increase from the $172,924 mark posted during the month last year.

Sales in September reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 144,217, a 4 percent decrease from the best-ever 150,287 level during the month a year ago.

The market also experienced a 4.7 percent drop in sales from the August 2018 seasonally adjusted annual rate of 151,360.

Around the state, 13 of the 18 markets tracked reported an upswing in average sales price during the month. Additionally, six markets posted gains in the pace of sales.

Nationally, home sales declined 3.4 percent last month, the biggest drop in 2 1/2 years, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.15 million, according to The National Association of Realtors. That’s the lowest sales pace since November 2015.