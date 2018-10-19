Options for kids’ birthday parties in Columbus has grown over the years

With its business continuing to grow, Awesome Family Entertainment has announced plans to expand its warehouse space.

Another sign of the growing corporate and children’s party industry.

The full-service rental and entertainment company that provides bounce houses, life-size games and carnival rides for corporate and residential customers, acquired a 32,130-square-foot warehouse east of downtown Columbus to house its operations.

“Over the past few years our business, especially our corporate division, has grown exponentially and we have been investing in our products and services to fulfill this growth. It has paid off with increased business, but with that, we started feeling a squeeze in our 6,000 square-foot warehouse, and we simply needed more space,” stated Curtis Lovell II, president and CEO of the company.

And while the company will focus on its corporate clientele, it will also offer items such as Ohio’s largest bounce house combo waterslide to attract residential customers.

“Our goal has always been to be cutting edge and leaders in the party and entertainment industry, and we will continue to be just that,” Lovell said.

Such companies are one of many options central Ohio families can take advantage of, particularly when it comes to birthday parties for their children.

The landscape has changed over the last few decades.

Families now have more options besides entertainment centers such as Magic Mountain, indoor skating places such as Skate Zone 71 and local park shelters, said Amy Onifer, the owner and founder of Columbus Moms blog.

“I feel like there are so many options for parents to plan parties,” Onifer said. “Part of that has to do with the evolution of social media.”

The technology has raised awareness of local and large venues for parents to take advantage of. Onifer’s blog provides a birthday guide of all different venues, one of the most popular features of the blog, she said.

Venues have expanded to include a variety of activities such as trampolines, indoor play and laser tag and also appeal to children with Autism and disabilities.

But what makes these venues more attractive is their “turnkey” service, Onifer said.

“Everything is kind of done for you,” she said.

And it can be more affordable in the long run compared with having the party at home, Onifer added.

At-home parties often require preparation and clean-up before and after the event, having entertainment come to their residence and providing gift bags for guests. All of which can add up to costs.

“I personally have been through it,” Onifer said.

While venues appeal to all ages, some parents often can start spending some serious money when their children are still under the age of five, peaking when their about seven years old.

“It’s pretty young when parents really do start spending money,” Onifer said.

But traditional venues such as Skate Zone 71 continue to go strong, said Jennifer Jones, sales and event manager at the facility.

“We can do as many 50 to 60 parties on for the whole each weekend,” she said. “Roller skating is still the great exercise to get off your social media.”

Although the facility has rebranded from its Wow Family Fun Center days about a decade ago, the venue continues to serve multiple generations since it opened in the 1970s.

Whatever parents decide, Onifer said many take locally-based venues into consideration.

“I think we’re lucky to have a lot of options,” she said.