Columbus quietly has some successful metal manufacturers

While central Ohio may be surrounded by the Rust Belt, it’s never had the large smokestack-imaged steel mills.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any business in the area making metals.

One such manufacturer is Wolf Metals in west Columbus operated by Jim Wolf.

Wolf is a co-founder and has been in the manufacturing business for more than 40 years. According to its website, he started as a sheet-metal worker doing personal projects out of his brother’s garage on nights and weekends.

Wolf credits the blossoming of his career, from an employee to an employer, to the owner of Donato’s pizza, Jim Grote.

“He trusted the Wolf brothers to make the metal parts needed for pizza production throughout the chain’s early years,” he said.

That demand kick-started the business and projects haven’t slowed down since.

The company has been providing businesses quality metal services for more than 40 years. It’s mission: to create the best product at the best price with no hassle.

Wolf Metals is a small, privately-owned, family-run business that thrives off of customer referrals.

The company offers a wide variety of services including laser cutting, water jet cutting, shearing, spot welding, fastener insertion, powder coating and leveling.

A few of their equipment pieces include the Fladder AUT, which is a deburring solution for small parts processing— which simply means it gets rid of rough metal to minimize the chance of a person being cut; BySprint Fiber, a fiber laser cutting machine that is suited for processing thin to medium-thick sheet metal, copper and brass; Arku, a machine that flattens sheet metal; and an LVplus, which allows for some of the most technologically advanced laser cutting in the world, according to its website.

Wolf runs the business with his two sons, Mike and Pat.

Another local metal company is Blackburn’s Fabrication located in southwest Columbus.

Blackburn’s has been around for 20 years and provides custom metal fabrication, machining and welding.

“We have the experience to work with everything from carbon steel, stainless steel and copper to almost any exotic or alloy,” they wrote.

Blackburn’s Fabrication Facility is 52,000 square feet and houses the company’s machine shop and large equipment rooms.

Its custom fabrication capabilities produce products like platforms, cyclones, tanks, hoppers, truck beds, cabinets, ladders, stairs and more.

A few of their past products include a stainless steel spa frame, a carbon steel conveyor, a wind tunnel observation booth, hydraulic skimmer and a carbon steel gate.

For the large metal fabrication jobs, the company utilizes the largest press brake in Ohio which can handle widths of 24 feet, and the largest capacity roller in the state, which allows them to work with materials up to .750 inches thick, the company wrote.

“In addition, we are able to perform virtually every required metal fabrication process, from bending and press brake, to high-definition plasma cutting and shearing,” they said.

Blackburn also offers secondary services, including 2D and 3D CAD (computer-aided design) capabilities and finishing services such as plating, powder coating and polishing.