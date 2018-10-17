Ohio ranks 9th in the nation in aerospace manufacturing

With a long, significant history in the field is should be of no surprise that Ohio is ranked among the top 10 states for aerospace manufacturing attractiveness.

The state ranked ninth in the fifth edition of PWC’s rankings based on weighted score of category rankings: cost, labor, infrastructure, industry, economy, cost and tax policy.

“In 2017, the Aerospace and Defense sector reported record profits of $77 billion, an 18 percent increase over the prior year, surpassing the previous record set in 2014. The top 100 A&D companies, by revenue, reported $728 billion in revenue, an increase of 4 percent over 2016. Operating margin also set an industry record at 10.6 percent,” the report stated. “This year, the A&D industry is poised to achieve new record results.”

In the categories, Ohio ranked 32nd in cost, 34th in labor, 10th in infrastructure, fourth in industry, third in economy and 26th in tax policy.

Washington, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Colorado, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan were the top eight states, while Indiana ranked 10th.

While Michigan, Ohio and Indiana are the top three states in the Midwest region, Illinois came in fourth, while nationally ranked 11th, followed by Kansas (24th), Missouri (27), Minnesota (29), Wisconsin (33), Nebraska (35), Iowa (37), South Dakota (45) and North Dakota (50).

On an international scale, the United States ranked first, followed by Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong and Japan.

“The United States is once again the dominant global player. With $240 billion in sales last year, the sheer size of the industry, coupled with a healthy GDP, strong transportation infrastructure, and educated workforce make it a hard country to beat,” the report stated. “The U.S.’s A&D industry was the global leader in exports in 2017, generating $143 billion, buoyed by continued passenger growth, low fuel costs, and strong ongoing momentum in world trade.”

The United States ranked seventh in cost, first in labor, fifth in infrastructure, first in industry, fourth in geopolitical risk, 10th in economy and 36th in tax policy.

“The U.S.’s top ranking was also bolstered by the country’s level of defense spending, which is the highest in the world. Congress recently gave final approval to a defense budget package of $717 billion. The U.S. ranked 36th in tax policy based on 2017 data. Given U.S. tax reform, which took effect in 2018, we expect to see a significant improvement in the U.S.’s tax policy rank in next year’s report,” the report stated. “Given U.S. tax reform, which took effect in 2018, we expect to see a significant improvement in the U.S.’s tax policy rank in next year’s report.”