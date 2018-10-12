Employment in insurance industry creeps up in Columbus

Columbus is a hub for the insurance industry in Ohio with the likes of Nationwide, Grange and Motorists based in the city, so it comes as good news for the central Ohio economy that employment in the industry inched up last year in the region.

Employment in the eight counties of central Ohio was at 30,205 compared with 29,814 in 2016, according to a report from the Ohio Insurance Institute.

Meanwhile, statewide employment in the industry also increased, to 108,707 workers last year compared with 107,249 workers in 2016, a positive sign for an industry that its leaders say needs about 29,000 workers by 2024 for the industry to remain viable.

The industry has 71,875 licensed resident agents with additional 148,116 licensed non-resident agents in Ohio, the report stated.

In addition, the average annual salary for an Ohioan working in insurance in 2017 was $74,500, or 53 percent higher than Ohio’s average private sector annual salary of $48,572.

Ohio ranks seventh in insurance industry employment and sixth for property/casualty insurance companies that have headquarters in the state.

More than one third of the industry employment is in the property/casualty insurance field, according to the report. Ohio is home to 245 insurance companies.

Insurance companies contributed $600 million in taxes last year, the eighth highest in the nation.

Earlier this week, the Ohio Department of Insurance announced the average rate last year for the top 10 homeowners and private passenger auto insurance groups in the state increased 1.5 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

Ohioans pay an average of $819, the 9th lowest, for homeowners insurance and $703, the 14th lowest, for auto insurance compared to the national average, according to the most recent data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Ohio’s combined average premiums are $540 below the national averages. The top 10 insurance groups represent approximately 75 percent of the market in Ohio.

“We are fortunate in Ohio to have among the lowest average insurance premiums for homeowners and auto insurance compared to the rest of the country,” ODI Director Jillian Froment said in a statement. “Ohio has a robust and competitive insurance market providing consumers many different product options to consider when selecting coverage.”

The increase is because of medical costs, weather-related claims, the number of cars on state roads and repairs costs.

Homeowners insurance rates can be impacted by weather-related claims and building and material costs, according to an ODI press release.