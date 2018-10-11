Report: Columbus area supports more than 30,000 clean energy jobs

Central Ohio has 16,820 clean energy jobs, 1,038 renewable energy jobs and 12,747 energy efficient jobs, according to a new report

Columbus ranks 38th in the nation for clean energy jobs, according to the “Clean Jobs Cities” report from Environmental Entrepreneurs, or E2, a group of business leaders, investors and professionals who advocate for policies that benefit the economy and the environment.

Clean energy jobs in the 50 largest metro areas employ 1.8 million people, making up 58 percent of the nation’s 3.2 million clean energy jobs. The metro areas are located across 33 states, each employing more than 10,000 workers.

“Cities are seeing the benefits of shifting to clean energy, with jobs and economic growth,” said Bob Keefe, E2 executive director. “These are good jobs in energy efficiency, construction, manufacturing, renewable energy and clean fuels and vehicles. And they shouldn’t be ignored by lawmakers as they’re considering state and federal energy policies.”

Ohio is among the seven states with three or more metro areas on the list.

Cleveland ranked 28th with 21,659 clean energy jobs, 2,047 renewable energy jobs and 15,866 energy efficient jobs.

Cincinnati ranked 30th with 19,692 clean energy jobs, 1,576 renewable energy jobs and 14,211 energy efficient jobs.

In the Midwest, Chicago would rank first with 95,287 jobs in clean energy, followed by Detroit (53,477), Minneapolis (36,813), St. Louis (26,237), Indianapolis (24,265), Cleveland, Milwaukee (20,127), Cincinnati, Kansas City, Mo., (18,437), Columbus, and Grand Rapids, Mich., (10,468).

Overall they account for more than 343,000 jobs.

Los Angeles ranked the highest with 162,688 jobs, followed by New York (136,997), Chicago, Boston (88,480), San Francisco (87,695), Washington (83,456), Houston (60,088), Dallas (56,484), San Diego (56,291) and Miami (54,394).

“Americans say the same thing over and over: They want more clean energy, and the jobs that come with it,” said Gail Parson, E2’s director of member and state engagement. “No matter where we go, we hear that Clean Jobs Count.”

The rankings complement another report from E2 in partnership with the Clean Energy Trust that was released in August. It found that Franklin County had the second highest number of clean energy jobs, employing 12,703 people.

“Clean jobs count in Ohio,” stated Micaela Preskill, E2’s Midwest Advocate. “With further investment and smart state policy, clean jobs will continue power Ohio’s economy into the next decade.”