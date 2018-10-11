New report shows Columbus area retail market is strong

These are unsettling times for brick-and-mortar retailers amid changing shopping habits by consumers, but the Columbus retail real estate market is holding up well, due to the strong economy.

As a result there are fewer empty storefronts around central Ohio, according to the latest Retail Research Report form Marcus & Millichap.

The vacancy rate for retail locations around central Ohio has fallen 4 percent in the last year.

“As the state’s job market continues to tighten and wages rise, spending power has collectively increased. These positive economic trends have brought in new retailers, helping push vacancy down in … Columbus,” the report notes.

Cincinnati’s vacancy rate has also fallen, by 5.5 percent.

The Cleveland region, however, has seen an increase in its vacancy rate, up 2 percent.

In central Ohio most further retail growth is expected in its northern suburbs.

“In Columbus, construction should remain relatively subdued this year as several small retail projects account for most of the metro’s total. The new supply Columbus receives is largely needed due to the market’s tight vacancy rate. Northern submarkets will log the majority of Columbus’ new inventory,” the report notes.

The report notes that strip centers around the Interstate 270 beltway remain “an attractive asset for private investors as price tags are typically in the $3 million to $5 million range and cap rates may extend into the mid-9 percent realm … (and) Ohio State University increases the appeal of many assets in the High Street corridor, attracting a number of net-leased buyers.”

Columbus businesses have added 10,900 workers in the past year, according to the report, with trade, transportation and utilities and professional and business services leading the way.

“Columbus continues to boast the lowest unemployment rate of any major Ohio city,” according to the report.

However, construction “slowed notably” compared to the previous year.

There was 910,000 square feet of new retail space built in the past year compared to 1.4 million square feet in the previous year.

“The construction pipeline will continue to thin as roughly 90,000 square feet of retail space is underway,” the report notes.

The north Columbus area saw the most construction in the past year with 444,000 square feet in new retail space. Delaware County added 248,000 square feet in new space.

Net absorption, the increase in the amount of retail space occupied after considering vacancies, “was exceptionally strong as nearly 2.2 million square feet was absorbed during the past year, pushing market vacancy down to 3.8 percent — one of the lowest measures among major metros in the nation.”

Meanwhile, rents for retail spaces are skyrocketing in the region.

The average asking rent in central Ohio shot up 11.3 percent in the past year, pushing the rate to an average of $13.88 per square foot.

“Strengthening household formation and increased spending power in Union County has lured a number of retailers, driving up rental rates,” according to the report.

The average asking rent in Union County rose 23.4 percent in the past year.

Downtown Columbus saw an increase of 66.3 percent to $26.33 per square foot. Licking County also saw a big increase with its average asking rent rising 15.4 percent.