Columbus selected by Chipotle as a test city for new loyalty program

Central Ohio’s relationship with popular fast casual restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill has more become tangible for the region since the company announced plans earlier this year to consolidate and relocate some of its operations to the region.

On Monday, the company announced Columbus is one of four cities to test pilot a points-based loyalty system ahead of national launch next year.

“Chipotle Rewards is a critical part of our efforts to digitize and modernize the restaurant experience,” said Curt Garner, chief digital and information officer at Chipotle. “Through this program, we can show some love to Chipotle super fans, create a true one-on-one relationship with our customers and unlock new opportunities to engage through offers and discounts — from delighting customers on their birthdays to incentivizing incremental purchases to providing rewards for engaging with the brand’s mission to cultivate a better world.”

In May, the company announced plans to move headquarters from Denver to Newport Beach, Calif., along with moving some operations from its New York and former headquarters to its Columbus office near the Polaris Fashion Place mall area.

“The standardization and consolidation of systems and processes into one location will greatly benefit our company and our shareholders,” Chipotle chief finance officer Jack Hartung said at the time. “Through technology and the consolidation of talent, we’ll create a world class Shared Services Center with increased productivity and quality services supporting our employees and our restaurants.”

Coincidentally, it was a Chipotle in Powell where hundreds of customers reported illnesses after eating at that particular establishment in late July.

Delaware County health inspectors determined the cause was food being left out at unsafe temperatures, adding another chapter in the company’s issues with food safety and prompted the company to take corrective action.

“While this incident impacted only one restaurant, Chipotle Field Leadership will be retraining all restaurant employees nationwide,” Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said in an August statement.

And while the company continues to deal with the aftermath of the incident, Chipotle announced in September that it will invest $5.5 million to create more than 270 jobs in central Ohio.

The company is hiring for positions in communications, development, finance, food safety, human resources, legal, marketing, facilities operations and technology.

“We are excited to grow our operations and strengthen our workforce in Central Ohio,” Niccol said. “The Columbus Region offers us the right combination of a diverse talent pool and innovation to continue Chipotle’s national and global growth.”

While Chipotle expands its administrative operations in the area, the Columbus region is home to nearly 200 food and beverage establishments that generate $2.2 billion in annual economic output.

And while Chipotle has made Columbus a second home in some ways, the region continues to host fast food giants such as Wendy’s and White Castle in the region. The region is also home to fast casual chains Bibibop and Piada.

“Chipotle is one of the most recognized brands in the country and this expansion in Ohio will play a major role in its future growth,” stated Joe Needham, director for food and agribusiness at JobsOhio.