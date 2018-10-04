Columbus Library hires its first director of data analytics

The Columbus Metropolitan Library has taken a greater focus in data analytics, starting with the hiring of its first-ever director whose role will be to oversee that evolving field.

Lowell “Charlie” Burks III started his position as director of data analytics and insights last month, bringing more than 20 years of information technology experience to the job.

Burks will lead efforts to track library data to understand customer usage behaviors and changing community demographics.

“They’re trusting me to assess what the library needs are … with data analytics,” he said.

Burks thinks he has enough room to “flesh out the right kind of program” the library needs.

An alumnus of Groverport Madison High School, Burks said he didn’t see himself working for the library as he progressed through his life and career in central Ohio.

Burks’ background is primarily in programming, having worked for nearly a decade at Discover Financial Services and later at Alliance Data for 13 years before joining the ranks at library.

Burks became more exposed to data analytics at his previous employer, having led a team of data analytics professionals who developed tools to help monitor the health and performance of organization.

In addition, Burks established and facilitated a workforce development and group mentor program for the company’s call center employees to prepare them for leadership opportunities. The program helped about 100 employees over a three-year period.

“We’re thrilled to have Charlie join us to lead a new business practice for the library: Taking all our bits of data and building a coherent story out of it in order to make good business decisions,” said Alison Circle, CML’s chief customer experience officer. “With his background and dedication to this community we expect he’ll take us to new levels.”

Burks expects his role will have implications for a variety of CML’s services, including driving more foot traffic to local branches, the usage of library materials and meeting student needs from kindergarten through graduation in partnership with Columbus public schools.

“What I do plan to implement at CML is a data culture,” Burks said. Implementing it would entail bringing more awareness to data collection practices and quality.

And though it’s been around for a long time, “data is relatively new to a lot of people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Burks continues to immerse himself in library science and how CML operates, which could present opportunities to add value, he said.

The new director speculates that data analytics will help determine where certain types of materials, such as magazines, should be allocated among its branches; which homework help centers need the most resources; and improve turning collections around within the current 48-hour time frame.

“We may have some opportunity to improve that,” Burks said of the latter.