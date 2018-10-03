Columbus’ economy grew 2.1 percent last year

Columbus’ economy grew 2.1 percent last year

Central Ohio’s economy is the sixth-largest in the Midwest and 30th in the nation according to new figures from the federal government.

Columbus’ economy, based on goods ands services, has a gross domestic product valued at $136.3 billion, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The region grew 2.1 percent in 2017 from the previous year, in 2009 dollars, led by growth in trade; educational, health and social assistance services; and construction. Those sectors’ growth were either on par or surpassed national levels.

Cleveland’s and Cincinnati’s economies ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Midwest last year.

Cleveland’s economy ranked 28th in the nation, grew 2.9 percent and is valued at $139 billion. The Cincinnati economy ranked 29th in the United States, is valued at $138 billion and grew 2.4 percent.

Chicago’s economy ranked the highest in the Midwest and third in the country. Its GDP was valued at $679.7 billion in 2017. That region’s economy grew 1.5 percent last year from 2016.

Detroit’s economy ranked second in the Midwest and 14th overall in the United States. Its GDP was valued at $260.6 billion in 2017 and grew 2.7 percent from 2016.

Minneapolis, St. Louis and Indianapolis took the third, fourth and fifth slots in the Midwest rankings with economies valued between $143 billion to $260.1 billion.

And Kansas City, Miss., and Milwaukee, Wis., ranked ninth and tenth in the Midwest region with economies valued at $131 billion and $105.4 billion, respectively.

Columbus was among the 312 out of 383 metropolitan areas that saw their GDPs increase last year. The percent change in real GDP by metropolitan area ranged from 12.1-percent increase in Odessa, Texas, to 7.8-percent decrease in Enid, Okla.

The national economy was valued at $17.5 trillion and grew 2.1 percent last year. Growth was led in professional and business services; wholesale and retail trade; and finance, insurance, real estate, rental, and leasing.