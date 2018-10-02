Report: One-third of central Ohio homeowners have no mortgages

Central Ohio ranked among the top 30 largest cities that had the highest share of “free and clear” homeowners, according to a recent study.

Columbus ranked 28th among the cities with the highest share of homeowners without mortgage debt obligations, according to a study from LendingTree, an online loan marketplace company.

“As home prices rise, these homeowners receive the full benefits and see their wealth accumulate,” said Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at LendingTree, in a statement. “This wealth accumulation boosts consumer spending via the wealth effect, making for more dynamic economies.”

Thirty-five percent of Columbus homeowners were free and cleared as the median value of non-mortgaged homes was $151,000, while the median value of mortgaged homes was $202,000.

In Ohio, Cleveland ranked 16th overall with a 41-percent share of homeowners that are free of mortgage debt obligations. Its median value of non-mortgage homes was $112,000, while its mortgaged homes were valued at $154,000.

Cincinnati ranked 23rd with a 38-percent share of free-and-clear homeowners. The home value for non-mortgaged homes in the city was $146,000 compared to $178,000 for mortgaged homes.

Detroit was the top city with the highest share of homeowners that were free and clear.

Its share was 55 percent, followed by Miami (52 percent), Las Vegas (48 percent), Birmingham, Ala., (46 percent), Tampa, Fla., (45 percent), Oklahoma City (45 percent), San Diego (44 percent), San Francisco (43 percent), Orlando, Fla. (42 percent) and Phoenix (42 percent).

On the other hand, Seattle had the lowest share at 22 percent, followed by Virginia Beach (22 percent), Washington (23 percent), Hartford, Conn., (24 percent), Richmond, Va., (25 percent), Boston (26 percent), Philadelphia (28 percent), Portland, Ore., (28 percent) and Denver (29 percent).

“Homeowners who do not have mortgage debt can decide if and how they want to access this wealth, perhaps by taking out a loan to address life needs, and are generally better able to absorb financial shocks,” Kapfidze said. “The Federal Reserve’s measure of how much wealth households have in real estate equity has climbed from a $6-trillion level nine years ago to about $15 trillion in 2018.”